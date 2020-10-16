FLORENCE — West Limestone took advantage of a late third quarter turnover to help propel them to a 47-25 road win over Rogers Friday night.
With a minute remaining in the quarter, West Limestone intercepted a Rogers pass at the Pirate 32-yard line. Several plays later it resulted in a Wildcat touchdown. They scored twice more in the fourth to pull away and seal the win.
With the win, West Limestone improves to 7-1 on the season and remains undefeated in Class 4A, Region 8 with a 6-0 record.
The Wildcats host Priceville next Friday.
