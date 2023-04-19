It's hard to remember a time that Carson Muse wasn't a part of West Morgan basketball.
Since he was in eighth grade, Muse has started on the varsity. Muse, however, saved the best for last.
Muse averaged 20.1 points and 9.3 rebounds in his senior season. The Rebels (23-7) won the Morgan County tournament and advanced to the Northwest Regional at Wallace State-Hanceville.
Due to his standout performance, Muse is the Decatur Daily's 1A-4A Player of the Year.
"I knew it was my last year so during the offseason I really stepped it up," Muse said. "I wanted to be the best that I could be so that when I look back, I don't have any regrets."
After five years as a starter, Muse has certainly left his mark on the program.
"It's been a pretty cool experience," Muse said. "Getting the chance to go to a lot of places, meet many cool people and play on a lot of teams. It's been a fun ride.
"I've had opportunities to go to other schools, but West Morgan always felt like home. I'm glad I was able to be a part of its success.”
Muse isn't the only one leaving West Morgan. Basketball coach Sam Brown recently announced his retirement. The two have gone hand in hand so it seems fitting that they would walk away together.
"He was more than just a coach. He was like a dad to me," Muse said. "To have somebody like him that cares, not only about basketball, but about you, it's special. I know he's someone I can always go to."
Muse and his teammates presented Brown his 11th Morgan County tournament championship in January.
"Carson is like a son to me. We have a mutual relationship and he knows I love him and would do anything for him," Brown said "I don't know what the future holds for him, but I know that whatever it is, he'll be successful."
Muse’s future may or may not include basketball. He’s currently undecided about playing in college.
"Hopefully I'll be remembered as a kid that didn't care about individual accomplishments,” Muse said. “I just want to be looked at as a great teammate because that's what I always tried to be."
