What started for West Morgan senior Cade Alexander as merely a middle school student joining his father and older brother on the football field eventually led to him discovering one of his biggest passions.
Alexander reflected on his beginnings as a football player, when his father, Brandon, coached middle school football and Cade's brother, Nate, played on the team.
"I thought, you know, what the heck, I might as well hop in," Cade said.
First-year West Morgan coach Drew Phillips has been impressed by what he has already observed from the linebacker and running back.
"He's a tremendous leader," Phillips said. "We've done this thing where I say on the count of three point to who you think the leader is. Everybody points to that guy."
Two of Alexander's senior teammates, left tackle and defensive end Marcus Jones and left guard and nose tackle Cam Seal, were among those pointing in his direction.
"We can always count on Cade to do his job," Jones said. "He always works hard and lifts up the team and helps us all mentally."
Seal credited Alexander for inspiring him with his training.
"He pushes me in the weight room because me and him are the two strongest on the team," Seal said. "I can count on him if I don't get my block I know he's going to fight and get at least an extra three yards."
Phillips chimed in about Alexander's talent and toughness.
"He's explosive," Phillips added. "He's really strong. He's physical. He's going to help us at inside linebacker and running back. He's a very unselfish kid and really he's a tremendous person off the field. Just does things the right way all the time."
The West Morgan senior admitted his development into one of the Rebels' team leaders did not appear to be foregone conclusion when he first took the field.
"Back then I wasn't very committed," Alexander said. "I was just playing through the motions. But that's the fun thing about football. You do it so much and eventually you do it so much you just have to buy in all the way. I got committed to it and now I am where I am today. I got tired of being mediocre and I just thought to myself if I'm going to be out here I might as well give it my all. So I just kept on working hard and trying hard and going 100 percent every chance I get. And I've gotten to where I am doing that so I think it's a pretty good formula."
Alexander discussed his path to becoming a pivotal two-way player.
"(I) started out as a defensive end (in middle school)," Alexander pointed out. "I joked around with a lot of my position coaches about playing running back and then one spring I came out and I think I gained like 30 pounds in one offseason. I looked like a completely different kid. My offensive coordinator at the time in middle school, he walked up to me and was like 'hey, you know how to play running back?' And I was like yeah I guess I can try it."
Not only did Alexander get bigger, he also got faster, which he said contributed to him also seeing playing time at linebacker.
"I learned the position and I studied the game of football," Alexander said.
Alexander named NFL running backs Derrick Henry (Tennessee Titans), Christian McCaffrey (Carolina Panthers) and Alvin Kamara (New Orleans Saints), along with defensive standouts Devin White (Tampa Bay Buccaneers) and Kam Chancellor (Saints) as being some of his favorite players to watch.
Of the players mentioned, Alexander in further detail described his admiration for Henry.
"You're not going to get him down (on) the first attempt," Alexander said. "He could be 10 yards down the field and if you get a clean shot at him and you're the only person who takes him down ... that's a momentum shift in your favor because you tackled him one-on-one, which speaks to the power he holds, to where one guy tackles him one-on-one and then all of a sudden it's a big moment but he's already 10 yards down the field. So for a guy to have that much power in his hands to change the game it's just crazy."
Alexander said the New England Patriots inspired his approach to playing football.
"I really model myself after the 'Patriot's Way,'" he said. "They just keep their heads down and they work. You don't hear them say a lot of stuff about other teams and 'yeah we're going to do this and that.' They just keep their head down and they work. They've stuck to that formula and it's won them six (Super Bowls) and that's the ultimate goal. To just win."
That meshes with his mindset for this season — end his high school football career on a winning note.
"Coach Phillips has come in and really changed the entire program," Alexander said. "He's changed the culture. It's a great environment to be around here. You walk into the locker room and it's just a bunch of guys that come in here with one purpose and that's to win and to compete. We've got some guys that are just straight up warriors...and they'll do anything to win."
