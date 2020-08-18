West Morgan’s Alex Garcia didn’t play football until his sophomore year, but he found a way to learn all three phases of the sport — special teams, offense and defense.
Now a senior, Garcia started to kick and punt during his first year. Because of his size, West Morgan coach Mikel Riggs also had him do drills at the offensive and defensive line positions.
“When he was younger, all he wanted to do was kick,” Riggs said. “I told him that I made those decisions and that he was going to help us in other places. He accepted that and has done a tremendous job with it.”
He punted some his sophomore year before handling place-kicking for the Rebels his junior year along with getting some playing time on both the offensive and defensive line.
Many special teams players have horror stories about their first time kicking in a live game. Garcia actually had the opposite outcome. His first punt his sophomore season was muffed by North Jackson, leading to a fumble recovery for the Rebels.
His first extra point came last season against Ardmore. He made it, but West Morgan had to kick again because of a penalty. Garcia made the extra point again.
“It was good, but it wasn’t the best punt I’ve had,” Garcia said of the North Jackson game. “Everyone was still excited about it. Everybody got excited about the extra points, too. I felt good about it.”
Garcia usually works on kicking and punting at home after using his practice time to do drills as a lineman. He sometimes spends hours on little things such as dropping the ball the correct way.
He became really motivated to improve his punting skills after he posted a video of himself punting to social media. Los Angeles Rams punter Johnny Hekker commented with a motivational message after Garcia tagged him in the video.
“He commented and told me I was doing good work and to keep getting reps in,” Garcia said. “That kind of gave me some adrenaline to really want to do it.”
That motivation is carrying him into his final year playing for Riggs. He will get a chance to play on special teams while also being a part of West Morgan’s defensive line and offensive line rotation. Riggs said he expects Garcia to have an impact when the Rebels kick off their season against Good Hope on Thursday.
“He has come a long way in his football playing ability,” Riggs said. “We look for him to help us on both sides of the ball this year and in the kicking game. He just does what you ask him to do.”
Garcia is ready for his senior season.
“I'm excited, because I want to play with my teammates,” Garcia said. “That’s what really drove me. Those are my guys.”
Off the field, Garcia’s interests range as wide as the positions he plays on the field. He also likes to paint and work with arts and crafts.
He also restores old cars in his spare time. He drives an old police vehicle with bull horns tied to the front.
“I have plenty of old vehicles that I like to work on in my free time,” Garcia said. “I plan on driving those pretty soon.”
Garcia spends most of his free time working in a car shop, working on his punting and kicking or working out.
He said he wouldn’t be as active in his free time if it wasn’t for football.
He got in shape and learned how to work with a team by playing football. That led to a desire to enlist in the military when he gets out of high school. He believes he can use the same principles he learns in football to guide his future.
“It’s just taught me to be strong and never quit,” Garcia said. “That’s how I go about things with that mentality.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.