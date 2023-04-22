TRINITY — Brandon Tucker, a former Madison Academy assistant and player at UAH, is the new boys basketball coach at West Morgan.
"I'm excited. The whole process has been humbling," Tucker said. "Getting to meet all the people here, it’s a family-friendly atmosphere. It's exactly what I was looking for in my first head coaching job."
West Morgan principal Keith Harris said the school interviewed multiple candidates with various levels of experience, but ultimately Tucker stood out the most.
"With his experience as an assistant at different levels, as well as his passion for the game, we felt like he was the best fit for our program," Harris said. "One big thing that stood out was he expressed a desire to be the head coach at West Morgan, not just a head coach."
Tucker takes over for Sam Brown, who retired after the 2022-23 season that saw the Rebels go 23-7, win the Morgan County tournament and advance to the Northwest Regional.
Brown was in his second stint at West Morgan and also had head coaching stops at Brewer and Decatur.
While it may be Tucker's first head coaching position, he already has an strong resume
Tucker grew up in Indiana before coming to Huntsville to play college for the UAH Chargers. He was an assistant for Madison Academy's 2015 state championship team and also spent time as an assistant at Division II West Virginia State University, before coming back to Madison Academy.
Tucker takes over a West Morgan team that's losing some key players, including five-year starter and Daily Player of the Year Carson Muse.
"One thing I've been told is that we're losing a lot and, even though we have good talent coming up, it'll be a few years before we're back to that high level," Tucker said. "I've done my homework. The more I watch the tape, the more I get to know these kids, the more I disagree with what everybody is saying.
"I think we have some good pieces coming in that gives us a chance to be competitive right away.”
When asked what he brings to the table that will help elevate West Morgan, Tucker laid out his philosophy in three steps.
"The first is family. I want these kids to know that I would go to the ends of the Earth for them. The second is education. I want to get wins, but I also want to make sure these guys are ready to be successful adults," Tucker said. "The third is sports. When you take care of the first two, then you're ready to compete at the highest level.
"I have a passion for kids and a passion for basketball. I'm ready to help build this program to be the best that it can be."
West Morgan competes in Class 4A, Area 13 with Priceville, East Lawrence and Good Hope.
