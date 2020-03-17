Justin Henley will not return as West Morgan’s boys basketball coach for a third season, West Morgan principal Keith Harris said Tuesday.
Henley informed his team of the decision on Friday. The Rebels went 35-22 in two seasons with Henley as head coach.
West Morgan won the Class 4A, Area 13 championship as the No. 4 seed and made it to the Northwest Regional for the first time since 2016 this season.
Henley replaced Sam Wallace, who was head coach for the previous two seasons. Wallace had been an assistant coach and moved up to head coach when Sam Brown left for Decatur in 2016. Henley previously coached Cleveland High in Blount County.
