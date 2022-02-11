TRINITY — Round 3 of the basketball rivalry between West Morgan and Brooks went to the visiting team Friday night.
The visiting Brooks Lions took home the Class 4A, Area 15 championship with a 53-50 win in overtime over the West Morgan Rebels.
The teams had split the two regular season meetings with the home team winning both times. This time it looked like the home team would win again when West Morgan had a 10-point lead in the third quarter, but it didn’t hold up.
Back-to-back 3-pointers from Brooks' Knute Wood and Draiven Swaner late in the third quarter started an 11-0 run into the fourth quarter. Brooks led 37-36 with 6:59 to play. The game was tied three times before the end of regulation, when it stood at 46-46.
The Lions were 3-for-3 on free throws in the extra period. They scored just two field goals. West Morgan had just two field goals in overtime.
“Our defense really broke down when they made that run,” West Morgan coach Sam Brown said. “We couldn’t get stops, and that caused problems on the offensive end.”
The loss sends West Morgan (17-11) on the road for a subregional contest Tuesday at Deshler (20-12). Brooks (23-5) hosts Central (9-19). The winners advance to the Northwest Regional at Wallace for games on Saturday (Feb. 19).
“The only thing this game decides is where and who you play in your next game,” Brown said. “Now Tuesday’s game means you have to get it done or you are done.”
Jordan Johnson led West Morgan with 12 points. Dylan Owens had 11 and Carson Muse scored 10.
Brooks got 15 points from Wood and 13 from Kyler Murks.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.