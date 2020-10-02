FLORENCE — Central scored 21 unanswered points to pull away from West Morgan and claim a 56-28 win in Class 4A, Region 8 play on Friday.
The teams traded touchdowns in the first and second quarters before Central scored 21 straight to take a 35-14 lead into halftime.
West Morgan trimmed the lead to 35-21 on its first drive of the second half but failed to find the end zone again until the final few minutes of regulation.
Glavine Segars passed for 173 yards and a touchdown for West Morgan. Cam Schrieber caught a touchdown pass, and Cade Alexander and Connor Dillard had a rushing touchdown each.
Braxton Peters hauled in six receptions for 104 yards and a touchdown, and Alexander had nine tackles and an interception on defense.
West Morgan (1-6, 1-3) hosts Brooks in region play next Friday.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.