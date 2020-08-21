TRINITY — The rust of having not been on the field in almost a year was evident for the West Morgan Rebels on Thursday night.
Good Hope rolled early to a dominating score, and all the Rebels could do was shoot themselves in the foot.
Mistake after mistake marred the first half for West Morgan, and the Raiders took full advantage, building a three-touchdown lead by halftime and cruising to the win, 47-19, in the second half.
“The bottom line is we have to do a better job of protecting the football,” said West Morgan head coach Mikel Riggs. “They’ve been off for the same time we had. We’ve done well protecting the ball in practice, but for whatever reason, tonight we couldn’t hold on to it. They just made more plays than we did.”
The Rebels took the opening kickoff and began marching into Good Hope territory. However, a fumble recovery gave the Raiders the ball. A few plays later they led 7-0.
The following drive they again drove into enemy territory only to turn over in downs.
The trend continued with another fumble and another turn over on downs, this time at the Good Hope 11.
Meanwhile, the Raiders couldn’t be stopped. The pounded the rock play after play, scoring three touchdowns to take a 19-0 lead.
“We knew coming in that it was going to be tough sledding,” Riggs said. “We just didn’t make the plays when they bounced it out wide, and we have to get that fixed.”
West Morgan did find life late in the second quarter. After forcing the Raiders to punt for the first time, Glavine Segars connected with Kaden Cook for a 39-yard touchdown to cut the lead to 19-7. It capped a 119-yard passing first half for the signal caller.
But just as quickly as they gained the momentum they lost it. The Rebels couldn’t find a stop as Good Hope scored on fourth and goal from the 3 to take a 27-7 lead with 15 seconds in the first half.
The Raiders scored back to back touchdowns to start the second half, and despite two scores from West Morgan’s Cade Alexander, went on to win.
For the Rebels, it’s the third straight opening game loss under Riggs. But they won’t have time to dwell as they travel as they travel to East Lawrence to reignite the Trinity mountain rivalry for the first time since 2017.
“I usually give our guys 24 hours, but we have to get over this one pretty quick,” Riggs said. “The battle of Trinity mountain is coming. Ready or not.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.