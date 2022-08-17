West Morgan’s Alesha Hutto has gone from being a rookie to now being the “most seasoned” volleyball coach in Morgan County.
“The best volleyball in the state has always been in north Alabama,” Hutto said. “I remember in my first year competing against great coaches like Tina Lawrence (Austin), Tanya Lybarger (Hartselle) and Spencer Cole (Danville). Half the teams in the Morgan County Tournament were going to state every year.
“I knew that if we could learn to compete against those programs and those great coaches that we would be alright. There have been a few hiccups along the way, but I think for the most part we’ve been successful and we play some top-notch volleyball at West Morgan.”
Lawrence, Lybarger and Cole have all left the game. Lybarger retired after last season with her 1,001 wins. That leaves Hutto as what she likes to say the “most seasoned” coach in Morgan County.
Hutto starts her 17th season Thursday with a 571-330 career record. The other eight head coaches now in the county combined may not total 17 years.
“The thing I remember about the coaches who we faced when I started was how respectful they were of me,” Hutto said. “I’ve learned a lot from talking to them and watching how their programs competed.”
Hutto will be competing this season with her “most seasoned” team. Five seniors return from a team that advanced to the state tournament last season and finished with a 42-13 record. Seven of her 12 players competed in the state tournament. The statewide Al.com rankings have West Morgan No. 4 in Class 4A.
“I’ve never had a team with this much experience,” Hutto said. “The experience playing at state last year is really valuable. I hope we take advantage of it.”
West Morgan is not a team built on height. Instead, it’s a team where versatility is huge. Hutto has several players who can succeed at different positions.
“That makes this a fun group to coach,” Hutto said. “Also to have such a close group of seniors makes it even more special.”
The five seniors are Ansley Terry, Ellie Jones, Kadence Logston, Abby Yerby and Karly Terry. Jones stars at outside hitter.
“Coach Hutto sets a standard and that makes being a part of this team so special,” Jones said. “You don’t want to let her or your teammates down.
“Last year was a lot of fun with the trip to state. That has made us work even harder this summer because we want another trip to state this season.”
Abby Terry is a force at the net at middle hitter. She says the community support for West Morgan volleyball motivates this team.
“We know West Morgan volleyball is special to our community,” Terry said. “When you have that kind of support it just makes you work even harder.”
