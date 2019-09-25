TRINITY — West Morgan football earned its first win of the season last week by defeating DAR, 35-27. It was also the first region win of the season for the Rebels. Last year, West Morgan’s lone win came in region play as well.
West Morgan’s balance of a running game and passing game led it to the win. The Rebels had 183 yards through the air while running back Adam Lucas added 152 yards on the ground.
It started up front for the Rebels. The offensive line made sure West Morgan could run its offense the way it wanted. Junior Elijah Dumas is a welcome addition to the offensive line unit.
Dumas went to Austin High his freshman year before transferring to West Morgan. He had to sit out a year before getting his first opportunity to play this season.
Dumas sat down with Decatur Daily sports writer Matthew Speakman to answer five questions:
Question: What was it like having to sit out a year?
Answer: “It was hard, especially seeing my team go 1-9. I felt like I could benefit the team, and at least help to try and get more wins than we did.”
Question: What's the most important thing an offensive line has to have?
Answer: “We have to have flexibility and speed. We have to have knowledge of everything, too. You have to be able to learn and be coachable. That’s really one of the main things.”
Question: What was it like picking up that first win of the season?
Answer: “That was very emotional. We had been waiting for that. I’ve been waiting for it for two years since I was sitting on the bench last year. Starting this year helped my emotions. It was just a good way to bring the team back in since we started off 0-4. We had a rough start, but this has made us closer as a team. I think we’ll have more wins down the line.”
Question: How has the program been since coach Mikel Riggs took over?
Answer: “I love him to death. He’s like a father figure to all of us. We have to trust him when he makes calls. That’s something we all have to learn to do. That’s holding the team back a little bit.”
Question: What do you plan to do when you graduate in two years?
Answer: “I don’t know what I want to study. I know North Alabama and South Alabama have a lot of stuff that I want to study. If I don’t get a football scholarship, I would love to go to Calhoun and get my basics or something like an electrician certification just to get something under my belt.”
