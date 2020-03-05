TRINITY — The West Morgan baseball team is off to a 3-1 start with a game against Decatur Heritage today next on the schedule.
One key member of the team is senior Cameron Stephens. Coach Matt Hutto called Stephens up to varsity his sophomore year and gave him a bigger role for the team his junior year.
Stephens plays in the outfield for the Rebels and also operates as a designated hitter. He is one of eight full-time starters from last year’s squad, which went 19-10 and missed the playoffs.
With several big games on the horizon for West Morgan, Stephens sat down with Decatur Daily sports writer Matthew Speakman to answer five questions:
Question: What would be your walk-up song if you got to choose one?
Answer: “We had them last year, but I don’t think we have them this year. Mine would be "The Show Goes On" by Lupe Fiasco. It just would get me hyped for when I go up there and hit.”
Question: What’s your favorite sports movie?
Answer: “I think probably 'The Benchwarmers.' That movie has always been hilarious to me.”
Question: Do you have a favorite sports moment from something you’ve watched?
Answer: “I would probably say Derek Jeter’s last hit. It was a walk-off. That was pretty special to see.”
Question: What are you interested in doing after high school?
Answer: “I want to go to Calhoun then go to the University of Alabama to get a degree in special education. I feel like it’s a calling almost to go into that field.”
Question: Do you have any experience working with people with special needs? What draws you to that field?
Answer: “I’ve officiated the basketball games. They have a basketball game every year. A buddy of mine wanted me to take an aid class with him. So, I decided to take the class, and I really ended up enjoying it.”
