TRINITY — When the clock hit zero to cap West Morgan's win over Randolph last Friday, it did more than just give the Rebels a 1-0 record.
The 41-21 victory sent out a message.
It's been five years since the Rebels put together a winning season or reached the playoffs, but this team is confident that the drought will end this season. Friday's win marked the beginning of West Morgan's postseason push.
"It was just the start," said Toni Townsend, a senior linebacker and fullback.
West Morgan will be out to continue the winning ways when the Rebels travel to Ardmore on Friday.
"We know what we're capable of, we know what the goal is (reaching the playoffs)," added junior running back Jalen fletcher. "Starting the season with a win like that, it gives us confidence."
Kicking off the season against Randolph was no picnic in the park. The Raiders were a 10-2, second-round playoff team a season ago.
For a team that competes in one of the toughest regions in North Alabama, a challenge is just what was needed.
"I loved it. You want to be challenged as much as possible,” Townsend said.
Townsend and Fletcher had a big part in the Rebels' win. Fletcher rushed for 101 yards and a touchdown and also had an 85-yard kickoff return for a touchdown. Townsend had touchdowns rushing and receiving. He also has a key interception on defense.
The duo showcased just the kind of star power the Rebels boast this season.
"They're a lot of fun to coach. They make us look a lot better, too," said West Morgan head coach Drew Phillips.
The game-changing abilities of Townsend and Fletcher helped turn a game that was deadlocked at 21 into a 20-point rout by night's end.
"They (Townsend and Fletcher) just took over. They decided we weren't going to lose," Phillips said. "We have a lot of guys that are capable of being that game-changer, and I think that makes us really fun to watch."
Phillips named quarterback Braxton Peters, running back/linebacker Jeremy Strong and athlete Connor Dillard as examples of players that could take over a game at any time. He also believes Friday's win was a big deal for the team.
"Randolph is a good team, but our kids expected to win," Phillips said "I think it just instills confidence for our kids. Now our goal is to just keep that same energy going every week."
With a season of competing in Class 4A, Region 8, which has had three different winners in the past three seasons, the Rebels needed to make a statement. They needed to show that West Morgan will be in the mix for not just a playoff spot, but also a region championship.
"It shows everyone that we're ready," Fletcher said. "We want to win and show everyone who we really are."
