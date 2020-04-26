You can add another chapter to the saga of Morgan County’s No. 1 soccer family.
Manny Delgado, a 2019 West Morgan High graduate, is one of 35 players invited to next year’s training camp for the United States Under 20 national team.
“When you consider all the thousands of players across the country who are eligible to be invited, being one of the 35 invited is a really big deal,” West Morgan boys coach Sam Dean said.
The U.S. U20 national team is controlled by the United States Soccer Federation. The highest level of competition in which the team competes is the FIFA U20 World Cup, which is held every two years. Playing on this team is a major step toward eventually playing for the top U.S. team.
“That’s a great honor for Manny and for our program at West Morgan,” Dean said. “To be such a small school and have a player invited to something like this is really special.”
The Delgado family has been a big part of the success of West Morgan soccer. It culminated in 2018 with both the boys and girls teams advancing to the Class 1A-3A state championship matches.
There are actually two Delgado families, with a combined seven players, who all played at West Morgan. There’s Manny and his brother Ernesto, along with sisters Maribel and Mari Julia. Maribel was The Daily’s Girls Player of the Year in 2018. Their parents are Manuel and Maribel.
Then there are Jose, Joshua and Joseph. Jose was The Daily’s Boys Player of the Year in 2018. Their parents are Jose and Hilda. The fathers, Jose and Manuel, are brothers, who grew up in Mexico.
“We grew up playing soccer all the time,” Manny said. “That’s what we love to do.”
Before bringing his family to live in the United States, Manny’s father, Manuel, had played in the youth academy for a well-known professional club in Mexico called the Pumas. Manny wanted to follow his father’s path and play professional soccer in Mexico.
Through the help of United Soccer Club coach Paul Cano, Manny got a three-month trial with a club in Guadalajara, Mexico. It was three months of training and matches. If the team kept him, he would be on the path to a professional career.
“Playing in Mexico had always been a dream of mine,” Manny said.
In Manny’s first game he scored a goal. In another game against his club’s biggest rival, he recorded two assists in his team’s win.
“There are always a lot of scouts at these games,” Manny said. “You don’t know who they are, but you know you need to impress them. Impressing just one scout can change your future.”
One of the scouts who saw Manny play happened to represent the U.S. U20 team. After getting information on Manny from the team, there was an email exchange between the U20 team and Manny followed by an invite to the camp, which was originally scheduled for this summer. Due to the coronavirus, the camp is expected to be pushed to next year.
“I think they were impressed with the game where I had two assists,” Manny said. “They said they like my vision on the field and how I know where to put the ball.
“I was playing midfielder and that’s my favorite position. You can control the tempo of the game and you have an opportunity to make a perfect pass for a teammate to score. That’s what I like to do.”
Dean is not surprised at his former player’s success.
“He’s one of the hardest working players I’ve ever been around,” Dean said. “I’m really happy for him.”
Manny is home now. He hopes to get back to Mexico soon for more training before taking part in the U20 camp.
“I’m super pumped about all this,” Manny said. “When I went to Mexico I never thought it would lead to this opportunity in the United States."
