TRINITY — In a game with 10 lead changes Byron Parrish helped spark a fourth-quarter run to lift West Morgan past Cordova 57-45 in Tuesday's Class 4A Northwest Subregional.
West Morgan (23-5) heads to the Northwest Regional at Wallace State in Hanceville. The Rebels will play Deshler on Saturday.
Deshler beat West Limestone in its subregional matchup.
"It's great to know that I'm part of a team that's good enough that goes on and competes every game," Parrish said.
Parrish finished with 15 points. He had 11 in the fourth quarter, all during the Rebels' 24-11 run to close the game. His basket with 5:15 left in regulation gave the Rebels the lead for good at 35-34.
Carson Muse had a game-high 23 points for West Morgan. Muse credited Parrish's late-game offense and Jamaury Burgess' defense for sparking the Rebels' run that clinched the win.
"(Parrish) got a few big baskets, big and-1's," Muse said. "And Jamaury Burgess' defense really gave us a spark there at the end."
Parrish said the Rebels' energy level down the stretch allowed them to distance themselves from the Blue Devils.
"Nobody's matched our energy or our defensive intensity (all season)," Parrish said. "That's just how we play our game."
The home crowd supplied added energy as the Rebels rallied in the final period.
"It's a great community," Parrish said. "It's a good place to be at."
Isaac Ward chipped in with nine points. He was also fueled by the animated crowd.
"We fed off it a lot," Ward said. "I thought it was a really good turnout. Definitely in the second half the fans got going. It helped us out a lot."
Cody Headrick led Cordova with 22 points. Japeth Howell added 14.
West Morgan beat East Lawrence (64-46) and Priceville (60-43) in the Area 13 tournament to reach the subregional.
Area 12 runner-up Cordova qualified for its subregional appearance by defeating Hamilton before losing to Haleyville in the area final.
West Morgan took a 7-2 lead at the 3:50 mark of the first quarter.
The Blue Devils rallied to a 10-9 advantage by the end of the period. Headrick (6) and Howell (4) accounted for all of Cordova's scoring in the frame.
The Rebels regained the lead in the second quarter. Muse had eight of his team's 10 points in the period. West Morgan opened the quarter with an 8-0 run.
Cordova tallied the last five points of the half to pull within two (19-17).
The Rebels extended its cushion to 31-27 by the end of the third quarter.
The Blue Devils grabbed the lead twice in the fourth quarter. Howell scored on back-to-back 2-point baskets to put Cordova up 32-31 with 7:01 remaining in the game. Headrick added two points after a Muse bucket to give the Blue Devils their last lead, 34-33, at the 5:42 mark of the period.
Parrish answered with the go-ahead shot that put his team ahead for good.
"We just didn't play how we play basketball (during the first three-and-a-half quarters)," Parrish said. "We kind of played lazy on defense and didn't get after it on offense."
West Morgan made its last nine of 10 free throw attempts in the fourth quarter.
"The ability to hit free throws late in the game was huge," West Morgan coach Sam Brown said.
Muse looked ahead to the Rebels' return to Wallace State.
"I actually went my ninth-grade year and we lost the first game by 20," Muse recalled. "I definitely hope for a better outcome this time."
