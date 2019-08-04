TRINITY— Being an underclassman last season wasn’t a problem for West Morgan quarterback Glavine Segars.
It was also his first season playing football since middle school. None of that mattered to him. He wanted to take a leadership role for the Rebels as a sophomore.
Segars entered and won the quarterback battle. His teammates started to respect him shortly after.
“I just felt ready with my maturity,” Segars said. “I felt I was built and ready for the position. I had been the starting catcher for the baseball team. Being in that role made me mature each year.”
Segars' desire to separate himself from other young players came from his baseball career. Being the catcher for the varsity team as a middle school student allowed him to handle a big role as a young player.
He also had to be first-year coach Mike Riggs’ first starting quarterback. Segars started West Morgan’s first five games before suffering a severe concussion and missing four games. He got cleared by the final game and played close to 20 snaps.
After a full offseason, Segars feels more comfortable with the system. He thinks this year’s team can improve on its 1-9 record from last year. The Rebels open the season with Ardmore at home.
“It’s nice to have him back,” Riggs said. “Having him back, the offensive players know what to expect out of him. They run the show. Our offense runs through the quarterback.”
Before his injury, Segars helped lead the Rebels to their first win of the season against Danville, 28-24. That was also Riggs’ first win as a varsity football coach.
The two clicked when Segars joined the football team after his freshman year. He became one of the players that helped sell Riggs’ message to the rest of the team.
“We were always talking about keeping the positive energy up,” Segars said. “We talked about doing the right thing, because if we did that, it would be unbelievable.”
That went a long way for a team that was ready to rebuild. West Morgan won 10 games and made it to the second round of the playoffs during Segars’ freshman year.
West Morgan also lost nearly 20 seniors from that team. Segars' taking a leadership role so early in his career was welcomed for a young group.
“I knew coming in that we had a young team,” Segars said. “I knew I had to be a role model even if I was young, too. I had to be a big leader. We didn’t know what to expect, so I had to make sure everyone was on the right track.”
Segars said his natural leadership comes from his mother. His mother, Marshela, was East Lawrence’s softball coach before she resigned after being involved in a car accident.
Marshela coached Segars’ sister, Anna Kate, who now plays softball at Mississippi State. Segars spoke highly of the way that his mother treats people on a day-to-day basis. That, coupled with her coaching career, shaped the type of player that Segars wanted to be.
“My mother is a great leader and a great person,” Segars said. “Growing up, she was always telling me the right way to live and how to respect others. I wanted to follow in her footsteps.”
The Segars family spends most of their time watching or traveling for sports. His parents are massive Atlanta Braves fans, which is why Segars is named after two-time Cy Young Award winner Tom Glavine.
The family spends most of their team traveling for Segars’ baseball games or going to Starkville to watch Anna Kate play.
The family has now rallied around Segars’ new responsibilities as starting quarterback. He wants to show his family and his team that West Morgan can surprise some people.
“Everybody is ready. Ever since spring, everyone has been locked in and focused,” Segars said. “We’re just ready for the first game.”
