HUNTSVILLE — West Morgan's postseason ended abruptly as Class 4A No. 2 St. John Paul II rode a first-half scoring flurry to a 10-0 win Tuesday in the first round of the state playoffs.
Ella Cazzavillan led the Falcons (16-3) with four goals and an assist. Jaclyn Laue added three assists and a goal. Alexandra Jodon had a goal and two steals. Abigail Laue and Jessi O'Brien contributed a goal and an assist apiece. Sophia Damen and Catherine Fulda each scored a goal.
SJPII took command with eight first-half goals, including four in a seven-minute span that put the Falcons ahead 5-0 with 22:56 remaining before intermission.
Despite the blowout loss to end the season, West Morgan coach Brandon Rice recognized his team's efforts continue its stretch of playoff appearances.
"We've shown a lot of heart, a lot of fight," Rice said. "Obviously we ran into a buzz saw today and we knew coming in that to have a chance about everything was going to have to go our way. We knew that every break was going to have to go our way."
For the Falcons, Cazzavillan scored three of her goals consecutively (26:56, 22:56 and 16:02) in the first half.
"She's a once in a generation player that we get," SJP II coach Sam Bennett said of the sophomore. "I think she's one of the better players in the state. Her ceiling is unlimited. She's one of the first ones at practice (and) one of the last ones to leave. A coach's dream to coach."
The Falcons will host Westminster Christian on Friday at 5 p.m.
"I think Westminster is the toughest game in the state for us, bar none," Bennett said. "I think we are two of the better teams and they will be the best team we play all year. We've played them twice (this season). We split. We beat them 2-1 at home and they beat us 2-1 there. They're well coached. They've got good athletes. It will be a tough matchup for us."
With the Rebels' season done, Rice reflected on the journey.
"My group, they grew up throughout the year," Rice noted. "We got within one goal of winning the Morgan County championship. We got beat by Decatur by a goal. I don't think anybody but Austin, Decatur and Hartselle, the bigger schools, have even sniffed winning a county championship. We fought to the very end there.
"We've got a big senior group," Rice added. "They've carried this team a long way. We've made the playoffs for multiple years in a row now. They're a tight-knit group. There's so much more to it than soccer. They're going to have a lot of memories that don't even involve soccer."
West Morgan (14-10) will lose seven seniors, including four starters from the 2023 roster. Brandy Hernandez, a six-year starter, will continue her soccer career at Northwest Mississippi Community College. Other senior starters included Diana Romero, Brooklynn Lambert and Xiomara Solis. The Rebels' other departing players are Marianna Fuentes, Vanessa Torreblanca and Anna Amantea.
After the initial selected subscription period your subscription rate will auto renew at $12.00 per month.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.