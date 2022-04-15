West Morgan girls 9, Haleyville 0: Madison Parker scored four goals as West Morgan wrapped up the runner-up spot in Class 4A-5A, Area 14 with a big win on Friday.
Briseydi Dorsett had two goals and an assist for the Rebels (9-8, 6-2), while Brandy Hernandez added two goals. Jackye Delgado had a goal and an assist. Diana Romero and Delgado combined for five saves in the shutout.
West Morgan continues play on Thursday at Hazel Green.
