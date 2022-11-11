TRINITY — When a football team has a rock ’em, sock ’em defense like West Morgan has, doesn’t it need a nickname?
After all, this is one of the top defenses in the state, allowing just 10.3 points a game. West Morgan has shut out four opponents, held two to just seven points, one to 16 points and two more to just 21 points.
Only one team, Haleyville, ran the scoreboard lights past 21. That was in a 55-38 West Morgan blowout victory in the regular season finale.
“I think we talked about a nickname one time, but we never came up with anything,” said senior defensive lineman Tyus Smith. “I don’t know. A nickname might be good.”
West Morgan’s style of defense is attack, attack, attack. A nickname needs to reflect that style of play.
Would “Maroon Mob” or the “Maroon Menace” work? When the Rebels don the black jerseys, would “Black Night” hit the mark?
West Morgan (10-1) will be tested tonight vs. Cherokee County in Centre in a second-round game of the Class 4A playoffs. The winner advances to play the Randolph at Dora winner.
No doubt the Cherokee County Warriors have watched the video of West Morgan’s defensive performance last Friday in the first-round win over the Westminster Christian Wildcats. Going by just the numbers, it was impressive.
Westminster Christian entered the game averaging 46.5 points behind highly-touted quarterback Brandon Musch. The Wildcats left Trinity with a 27-7 loss. Westminster Christian’s only points came on a West Morgan fumble recovered in the end zone in the fourth quarter with the Rebels already up 27-0.
Musch completed 21 of 46 passes for 151 yards while throwing three interceptions. The Wildcats’ rushing attack had 18 carries for only 42 yards. That’s 2.3 yards a carry. Westminster Christian was 4 of 18 on third-down conversions.
“That was a pretty dominant performance,” West Morgan head coach Drew Phillips said, “but our defense has played really well all season. It’s hard to pick the best game.”
Bryan Styles is West Morgan’s defensive coordinator. His coaching career includes a stop at Bob Jones, where the Patriots were known for defenses that got after opponents at the Class 7A level. It’s a pretty simple style of just getting after people.
“We expect a physical defense with guys flying to the ball,” Phillips said. “That’s what we have. It’s a unit that plays for each other. They get better every week.”
West Morgan’s defense ranks second in Class 4A, allowing 10.3 points a game. Catholic Montgomery leads the list at 8.5. Just eight other teams in the state average giving up fewer points than West Morgan.
When one wades through the defensive stats for West Morgan, it’s striking how young the unit is. Sophomore linebacker Ty Jones leads with 94.5 tackles. He’s followed by junior Jeremy Strong with 82 and junior linebacker Ashton Garland with 74.
There is senior leadership in the unit. Senior linebackers Jaxon Stutts and Toni Townsend each have 52 tackles and both lead the team with 13 tackles for losses. Defensive back Dylan Draper has 19 pass breakups.
“I think communication is what works for us as a unit,” Draper said. “We have a special chemistry. That’s just how we do it at West Morgan.”
Cherokee County averages 38 points a game. They are undefeated at home and don’t lose when they score 20 or more points. The Warriors have scored 40 or more points seven times.
“They are a big, fast, physical football team,” Phillips said. “That’s how we like to play, and I think it will be a great matchup.”
Cherokee County plays on a turf field. West Morgan has practiced twice at Decatur’s Ogle Stadium to get a feel for the surface.
This will be West Morgan’s first road playoff game since 2016. There has been an organized effort in the community to provide transportation for West Morgan fans to make the trip. There could be a lot of maroon at Johnson Field in Centre.
“After playing through three seasons of 3-7, 3-7 and 5-5, it’s exciting to be in the playoffs,” Smith said. “The crowd for our first playoff game was amazing. I can’t wait to see how many of our fans make the trip. It means a lot to our team.”
After the initial selected subscription period your subscription rate will auto renew at $12.00 per month.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.