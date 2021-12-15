TRINITY — West Morgan boys basketball coach Sam Brown felt like it was his team’s best performance of the year.
It’s hard to argue with him.
The West Morgan Rebels hosted the Class 4A No. 5 Brooks Lions on Tuesday night in an important Area 15 matchup. The result was a dominant performance from the Rebels that saw them turn a five point halftime lead into a 59-45 win.
“I thought for the first time all year that we battled and were physical,” Brown said. “They’re a very physical team and they play hard. They’re not going to go away; we had to put them away, and that’s exactly what we did.”
Brooks started the game with a 4-0 lead, but West Morgan turned it around to lead 11-9 by the end of the first quarter. The Rebels led 25-20 at halftime.
The biggest sequences of the game came at the end of the third quarter and early in the fourth.
Four Rebels players hit 3-pointers in the third quarter that pushed their lead to 17 points by the end of the quarter. Brooks made a small run early in the fourth with a few big shots of their own, but the Rebels clamped down quickly, ending any chance of a comeback.
“I thought we finished well,” Brown said. “We hit some shots in the third and got some separation. The biggest difference was our ability to finish around the rim and our toughness,. That was the difference in the game.”
The win was West Morgan’s first over the Lions in a while. Brooks is coming off back-to-back Final Four appearances.
“This is just my second season back. I know we lost to them three times last year, and I think they lost three times the year before. So, it’s been at least seven games since we beat them, maybe more,” Brown said. “It’s a big win for us. We’re 2-0 in the area and now people are chasing us.”
West Morgan star junior Carson Muse, who’s been with the varsity since the eighth grade, was happy to finally get a win over the Lions. Muse echoed his coach sentiments of the toughness being key in the win.
“It feels very good. It was a really good win,” Muse said. “It showed a lot of toughness from us. That was probably the toughest we’ve played all year.”
The Brooks student section did their best to get under the skin of Muse but to no avail. Muse was one of three Rebels to score in double figures, finishing with 12 points.
“It doesn’t bother me. It just gives me fire and makes me play better,” Muse said.
Skyler Hutto led West Morgan with 13, while Jalen Fletcher finished with 11. Maddox Harden led Brooks with 15.
The win moves the Rebels to 7-5 on the the year. They’ve now won three in a row and four of their last five.
“In an electric atmosphere, West Morgan played its best ball of the season. Now the Rebels turn their focus to finishing first in the area.
“We’ve been in a lot of big game atmospheres where we didn’t play our best, but tonight we competed,” Brown said. “We’re 2-0 in area and 4-0 at home, but we have to go on the road to win our last two area games. Hopefully we’ll compete then like we did tonight.”
Brooks girls 57, West Morgan 42: The Lions hit 12 3-pointers Tuesday night to come away with the 15 point win.
Erin McDaniel led Brooks with 16 points. Brenna Howard led West Morgan with a game high 17 points.
