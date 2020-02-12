TRINITY — Being hot at the right time can take a team a long way.
It’s taking the West Morgan boys to the Northwest Regional at Wallace State for the first time since 2016.
West Morgan beat Curry, 65-54, Tuesday night to write another chapter in an amazing turnaround for the Rebels.
West Morgan (18-11) was 10-9 on Jan. 14. The Rebels were the No. 4 seed in the Class 4A, Area 13 tournament. Now they are in the Sweet 16 of Class 4A with a matchup Monday at Wallace with Brooks at 1:30 p.m.
“We weren’t ready to quit playing basketball,” senior Ashton Owens said. “We started playing together as a team. It’s pretty amazing.”
West Morgan and Crossville are the only teams in the state this season to win area tournaments as a No. 4 seed. The odds against a No. 4 seed winning are stacked pretty high. Most of the time the No. 4 seed is paired against the No. 1 seed which is the home team.
“Somehow this this team figured it out at the right time,” West Morgan coach Justin Henley said. “When you start playing good basketball, good things can happen.
“Before the season started, I think some people around here thought we were going to be pretty good. I wasn’t sure, but it’s come together really well. I’m really proud.”
West Morgan was obviously happy to be back on its home court against Curry. The Rebels were determined not to disappoint the big home crowd. They scored 25 points in the first quarter and led 40-25 at halftime. It was 54-32 after three quarters.
Curry cut the lead to 10 points twice in the fourth quarter, but West Morgan outscored the visitors 8-3 over the final 3:24 to secure the win.
“We usually don’t start out a game like we did tonight,” Henley said. “I think we were a little gassed in the fourth quarter.”
Owens led the Rebels with 22 points. Junior Kobe Griffin had 16 and freshman Carson Muse had 14.
“We had a couple of big wins in the county tournament (over Priceville and Danville),” Owens said. “Then we lost a home game to Priceville (57-55). We played really well against Hatton on our Senior Night (74-67 win). That got us going.”
After a regular season win over East Lawrence, West Morgan upset Saint John Paul II, 65-61, in the area tournament then knocked off rival Danville, 66-62, to win home court in the regional.
“We want to keep this winning streak going because it feels really good,” Owens said just before stepping up on a ladder to help cut down the net.
West Morgan’s last trip to the regional in 2016 ended with a 73-57 loss to Sheffield. West Morgan’s last regional win was 2007 over Cold Springs, 41-38, when Ricky Bowling was the head coach.
