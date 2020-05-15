Two months ago, Sam Brown retired from coaching after 32 years, including the final four at Decatur.
The 58-year-old basketball coach said it was time to do something else.
That something else has turned into being the boys coach at West Morgan for a second stint. His hire was approved Thursday night at the Morgan County Board of Education meeting.
Brown was the boys coach there for three seasons from 2013-2014 through 2015-2016,
“I'm excited, probably as excited or maybe more than when I went there the first time,” Brown said. “This time I know what West Morgan is all about.
“I really enjoyed coaching at Decatur, but West Morgan was a special place for me. The community really supports the program, and the kids know how to win.”
Brown’s teams at West Morgan went a combined 67-26 with two trips to the Northwest Regional. His Rebels also won two Morgan County Tournament championships.
“We experienced great success the first time with Coach Brown, and we expect it to happen again,” said West Morgan Principal Keith Harris. “We feel like he’s a great fit for our school and our basketball program.”
According to Brown, he is being hired as a part-time teacher so he can continue to draw his state retirement.
Brown has been a fixture in Morgan County basketball since 1992. That’s when he arrived at Brewer as an assistant coach for Earl Morris. Before that, the Lineville native had been head coach at Wadley in Randolph County and then Heflin in Cleburne County.
“I wanted to get to north Alabama because that’s where the best basketball was being played,” Brown said. “I had been a head coach and thought I knew a lot of basketball. In those four years with Coach Morris, I learned I didn’t know as much as I thought I did.”
Morris retired after the 1995-1996 season and Brown was promoted to head coach. He had nine Brewer teams win Morgan County Tournament championships. He stepped away from coaching following the 2011-2012 season.
Two seasons later he was the head coach at West Morgan. In 2016, when Jamie Lee left Decatur to be head coach at Grissom, Brown took over the Decatur program.
There have been some changes at West Morgan since he last coached there. The Rebels have played the last two seasons in a new gym. The program has also moved up to Class 4A. West Morgan will compete in Area 15 with Brooks and West Limestone. Brooks advanced to the state tournament semifinals this year. West Limestone won a state championship in 2015.
“I don’t know if you can find a tougher area in the state,” Brown said.
In Brown’s first time at West Morgan, the Rebels were in Class 3A with powerhouse Madison Academy, which featured Josh Langford, who played at Michigan State. West Morgan finished second in the area tournament both years the Rebels advanced to the Northwest Regional. Both times they had to win a sub-regional game at Holly Pond. One of those wins came against the No. 1-ranked Broncos.
The cupboard is not bare at West Morgan. The Rebels return three starters from last season: Kobe Griffin (6-foot-4, Sr.), Carson Muse (6-5, Soph.) and Skylar Hutto (6-3, Jr.). Also back are senior Colby Hutto and juniors Dyllan Ward, Adam Lucas, Logan Maples and Dylan Owens.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.