Calhoun softball coach Bart Stephenson has added another local player to his program.
West Morgan infielder Jada Gray signed with the Warhawks on Wednesday.
Gray is a key infielder for the West Morgan Rebels this season.
“Jada plays second base for us this season and I’m sure she will be a valuable infielder for Calhoun,” West Morgan coach Victoria Burleson said.
West Morgan is scheduled to open the season today in the Sparkman Tournament at Palmer Park in Madison. West Morgan’s first home game is scheduled for Feb. 24 vs. Danville.
