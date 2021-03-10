Every year at this time, Decatur’s Tim Thomas likes to enjoy some March Madness.
It’s a special time that locks the country into an obsession with college basketball through conference tournaments and the NCAA Tournament.
Thomas has a special feeling for March Madness. He was a part of one of the craziest examples of March Madness ever 40 years ago when he played for the Ole Miss Rebels.
The former West Morgan All-State selection was the first player off the bench for the 1981 Ole Miss team that won the school’s first SEC Tournament title. It was a case of underdog taking home the championship.
“We didn’t have a superstar on our team. We just played good defense and got on a run that carried us all the way to the NCAA Tournament,” Thomas said.
Thomas was The Daily’s first basketball Player of the Year in 1978. Recently, he received the most votes in the boys small school category of The Daily’s online contest to select the most popular basketball Daily Player of the Year.
The other three winners were Hartselle’s Jay Knowlton, Falkville’s Christy Ferguson and Lawrence County’s Natasha Thomas, who is Tim’s niece.
Tim Thomas grew up playing baseball and basketball. He stood 6-foot-4 when he was a seventh grader. As he continued to grow, it became apparent basketball was a path to college.
The highlight of Thomas’ West Morgan career came in 1977 when the Rebels advanced to the state tournament in Tuscaloosa before falling to St. Jude, 64-59.
“I had a lot of great coaches along the way, but Jimmy Randolph, who was my coach at West Morgan, taught me the toughness it takes to play defense and rebound,” Thomas said.
After being recruited by several SEC schools, including Alabama and Vanderbilt, Thomas decided on Ole Miss. He stood 6-8 when he arrived in Oxford as a freshman.
Ole Miss was coached by Bob Weltlich, who had been an assistant coach for the legendary Bobby Knight. He was a defensive-minded coach like his mentor. The toughness that Thomas learned from playing for Randolph at West Morgan would serve him well.
The Rebels won 11 games in Thomas’ freshman season. They went 17-13 the next year and played in the NIT, which was the first postseason tournament trip in the program's history.
Then came the 1980-81 season. The Rebels finished the regular season at 12-13 with an 8-10 SEC record.
Guards Elston Turner and Carlos Clark were the main Ole Miss offensive weapons. Both averaged double figures in points. The point guard was Sean Tuohy, who averaged more assists (6.2) than points (5.6).
“My job was to play defense, rebound and set picks to get Elston and Carlos open,” Thomas said. “I wasn’t much help on scoring. If I tried to do too much on offense, I knew I would be sitting on the bench next to (Weltlich).”
The SEC Tournament in 1981 was different from what it is today. First it was going through a rebirth. There had been a tournament from 1933-1952. It went away for 27 years before being revived in 1979. The first three were played in Birmingham.
In 1979 there were only 10 SEC schools. There was no Arkansas or South Carolina or Missouri or Texas A&M in the league. Kentucky ruled SEC basketball in the 1970s. The revived SEC Tournament looked to be an opportunity for the Wildcats to add more hardware to the trophy case.
It didn’t work that way at first. Tennessee beat Kentucky, 75-69, in overtime to take the 1979 tournament championship. In 1980, LSU beat Kentucky in the finals, 80-79.
The 1981 tournament had LSU as the No. 1 seed and Kentucky as the No. 2. A rematch of the 1980 finals seemed to be a good bet. Ole Miss was the No. 6 seed behind No. 3 Tennessee, No. 4 Alabama and No. 5 Georgia.
“We finished the regular season pretty strong,” Thomas said. “We went to Birmingham thinking ‘Let’s play one game at a time and see what happens.’”
Actually, Ole Miss went 3-3 in its last six regular season games. The three losses were all close, at home to Kentucky, 62-55, at Vanderbilt, 52-50, and at No. 2 LSU, 74-67.
Ole Miss and No. 10 Tennessee met in the SEC quarterfinals. They had split the regular season series with each winning at home. It would be the Rebels taking the third meeting, 81-71, to advance to the semifinals.
If bracket seeding had held up, No. 7-ranked Kentucky would have been the semifinal opponent, but Vanderbilt upset the Wildcats in the quarterfinals, 60-55. The Commodores and Rebels had split the season series with the home team winning each game by two points.
The third meeting would not be close. Ole Miss won 71-51 to advance to the championship game on Saturday night at what was then called the Birmingham-Jefferson Civic Center. The opponent would be Georgia, which beat Alabama, 88-80, in the quarterfinals and then beat No. 3 LSU, 68-60, in the semifinals.
“That was a great Georgia team with Dominique Wilkins,” Thomas said. “They had a lot of other really good players with him. We knew it would be a challenge for our defense.”
The first half saw Wilkins get off to a blazing hot start with 20 points to give the Bulldogs a lead as high as 10 points.
The second half saw Ole Miss hold Wilkins to just seven more points while the Rebels slowly whittled away at the Georgia lead. The Rebels went ahead for good at 60-58 with 2:35 to play and went on to win 66-62. It goes down as one of the greatest SEC Tournament runs ever.
The night that started with Wilkins putting on an amazing offensive show ended with Ole Miss players standing on top of the goals celebrating an amazing championship.
“A lot of people jumped on our bandwagon that week,” Thomas said. “It was a wild celebration.”
To the SEC Tournament champion goes an automatic bid to the NCAA Tournament. Ole Miss won a trip to Wichita, Kansas, to play the Big 8 Kansas Jayhawks in the first round. It was another close game for the Rebels with the Jayhawks squeaking out a 69-66 win.
The Final Four that year was Indiana, LSU, North Carolina and Virginia in Philadelphia. Another Thomas, Isiah, led IU to the national championship.
Tim Thomas played one more season at Ole Miss. The Rebels went 18-12 and played in the NIT again.
After getting his degree, Thomas decided it was time for he and his wife Canitha to come home to Morgan County. They are closing in on their 41st wedding anniversary in December.
Thomas retired from General Motors after 30 years and she retired from teaching. Their sons both graduated from Decatur. Oldest son Matthew played baseball at Samford and son Caleb played football at UAB.
Thomas has remained loyal to Ole Miss and the basketball program. He visits Oxford each year for basketball and baseball games. When Kermit Davis became the Ole Miss head coach in 2018, he reached out to many former players, including Thomas.
Several members of the 1981 championship team have stayed in touch through the years. They had a 20-year reunion in 2001. Tuohy, the point guard, became famous again in 2009 when the movie “The Blind Side” told the story of his family and Ole Miss football player Michael Oher.
“As far as athletics goes, being a part of that 1981 team was one of the best things to ever happen to me,” Thomas said. “Those great memories last forever.”
