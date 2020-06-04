West Morgan boys basketball workouts have been canceled for the remainder of the week after the coaching staff learned one player may have been in contact with a relative who tested positive for the new coronavirus.
The coaching staff learned about the possible contact Tuesday afternoon. The player had participated in that morning's workout. The family member tested positive Tuesday for the virus that causes COVID-19, and the player was tested later in the day Tuesday. The player's results came back negative Wednesday.
“I’m really proud of the effort of our coaching staff to handle this situation,” said West Morgan principal Keith Harris. “It was quite a scare. Right now our concerns go to the health of that player’s family member.”
Harris said the parents of all the players who participated in the workout were contacted Tuesday.
“Luckily, the workouts were split into two groups,” Harris said. “That meant that only half the players had been around the player who was possibly exposed.”
Workouts for the boys basketball program were canceled for the rest of the week. They will start back Monday.
Former Decatur boys coach Sam Brown was named the new West Morgan boys coach on May 14. He previously coached there from 2013-2014 through 2015-2016.
COVID-19 shut down the high school sports season in March. Monday was the first day that schools across the state were allowed back on campus.
The Alabama High School Athletic Association has strict guidelines for dealing with this new situation concerning COVID-19. Each coach and player has their temperature checked before each workout.
The coaches and players are asked questions about their health and the health of people they have come in contact. All that information is entered into a log. One of the questions is about possibly having contact with anyone exposed to COVID-19.
“We had a basketball parent meeting Monday night,” Harris said. “We walked each parent through the procedure that we would be following Tuesday morning. Our goal from the start has been an abundance of precaution.”
After each workout the facilities that are used must go through an intense cleaning. After West Morgan’s gym was cleaned, Harris closed it to any other activities. That included a Tuesday night meeting for the parents of West Morgan female athletes. It was postponed to a later date.
Football parents were to meet Wednesday night in the gym, but that meeting was scheduled to go to the Zoom online platform.
