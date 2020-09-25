LEEDS — Glavine Segars accounted for two touchdowns, one passing and one rushing, as West Morgan fell to Leeds 35-12 in a non-region game Friday.
Segars connected with Caleb Terry on a 23-yard touchdown pass late in the second quarter to put the score at 7-6 Leeds going into halftime.
Leeds scored on their opening drive of the second half before a 14-yard touchdown run from Segars made the score 14-12 with 7:38 to play in the third quarter.
Leeds scored 21 unanswered points to close out the game, with Rametrius Yelverton running for touchdowns of 37, 2 and 10 yards.
Segars finished the game 8 of 17 passing for 82 yards and a touchdown. Cade Alexander rushed for 41 yards.
Yelverton carried the ball 11 times for 116 yards and four touchdowns for Leeds.
West Morgan (1-5, 1-2) travels to Central-Florence for a Class 4A, Region 8 game next Friday.
