TRINITY — West Morgan High head coach Mikel Riggs didn’t hesitate to point a finger of blame following a hard-to-swallow 29-21 loss to visiting Brooks in Class 4A, Region 8 play on Friday night.
“Our kids played their tail off and played good enough to win it,” Riggs said. “That one’s on me. I did some things, stayed with something a little too long, and it ended up costing us. Hats off to Brooks for doing what they had to do to win it. I hate it for our kids.”
No complaints with a game plan, though, that helped produced a 21-0 lead with a quarter and a half to play. The Rebels (1-7, 1-4 Region 8) scored twice in the final 4:26 of the first half with the touchdowns coming on a 15-yard run by Connor Dillard and a 22-yard pass from quarterback Cameron Schreiber to wide receiver Caleb Terry. The second touchdown came with 13 seconds remaining in the first half.
West Morgan opened the second half with a bruising 64-yard drive that featured the running of Dillard and Cade Alexander. The Rebels took 6:32 off the clock before Dillard battled his way into the end zone on a 5-yard scoring run to pad the lead to 21-0.
The rest of the game was dominated by a Brooks team that carried a three-game losing streak into Friday’s contest. Doing most of the damage was junior quarterback Kyler Murks, who began the next drive with a 44-yard pass to Cameron Doeflinger. Murks eventually finished the drive with a 2-yard scoring run. The extra point failed but the Lions still had some momentum with more than 15 minutes left on the clock.
Riggs said the mistake he made was sticking with a goal line offense that produced the first touchdown of the second half. Dillard (22 carries for 111 yards) and Alexander (17 carries, 96 yards) had plenty of success, but Riggs said he didn’t properly counter what Brooks (3-4 overall, 2-3 Region 8) did defensively down the stretch.
The quick offensive possessions snowballed into quite an offensive show by Murks. The Brooks quarterback — who wears No. 81 — finished with 188 passing yards, 116 rushing yards and fourth quarter scoring runs of 3, 2 and 15 yards. He also had a pair of 2-point conversion runs, including one with 3:34 remaining that gave Brooks a 22-21 lead.
Murks' final touchdown run came with 1:25 remaining. West Morgan nearly countered. The Rebels drove deep into Brooks territory, converting on third down once and fourth down another time. The Rebels nearly scored with 10 seconds remaining when Dillard came close to making a circus catch in traffic just outside the goal line. However, the final threat ended with a fourth-down interception by the Lions.
