TRINITY — Jalen Fletcher and Cade Alexander each had a touchdown run as West Morgan fell to Spring Garden 40-22 on Friday.
Can Schrieber completed a touchdown pass to Connor Dillard for the Rebels, who were outgained 385-265 in total offense.
Weston Kirk had four touchdowns for Spring Garden.
