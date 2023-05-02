HUNTSVILLE — West Morgan fell behind by two goals early and never recovered in falling to fourth-ranked Westminster Christian 5-2 Monday in the first round of the Class 4A playoffs.
Luis Cortez accounted for both West Morgan goals.
Mahrk Royar led the Wildcats (15-6) with two goals. Bennett Mink, Joseph Steele and Adam Hartman each tallied a score. Will Briggs had an assist. Westminster will play Tuesday's St. John Paul II/Mars Hill winner on Thursday.
"We played tough teams on purpose like this (in the regular season)," West Morgan coach Bradley Morgan said. "I think we ran into the best team in 4A in the first round. I think if we play this game 10 times, I think it's five games each. We beat ourselves a couple of times. I'm proud of (my players). I just wish we could have got a little bit more for these seniors."
The Rebels were down 2-0 with 17:18 left in the first half following goals by Royar and Mink.
Lopez put West Morgan (10-9-1) on the scoreboard with 13:58 remaining in the half but Westminster answered with a Steele goal (10:30).
Trailing 3-1 entering the second half, West Morgan climbed back into contention with another Lopez goal with 32:19 to go in regulation.
The Rebels missed a chance to tie the game a few minutes later when an offside call negated a potential score.
"I don't know how you can be offside when we're behind the kick, but I'm proud of them," Morgan said.
Westminster didn't take long to respond with a goal to cushion its lead. Steele kicked the Wildcats to a 4-2 advantage with 24:56 remaining in the contest. Hartman tacked on another goal at the 16:22 mark.
Westminster coach Sean Bengs was pleased with the win but saw needed areas of improvement id the team intends to compete for the state title.
"The main thing would just be I'm glad these guys worked hard," Bengs started. "Across the board we had a couple of things that were outside of our control ... but I appreciate that these guys worked all the way to the end. They didn't give up. Every guy who we called on was ready to go.
"We definite need to possess the ball better," Bengs continued. "First half we didn't really do that really well. It probably wasn't probably until the last 15, 20 minutes of the half that we were actually establishing possession in the middle third. But going ahead we've got to figure out how to be able to play at that intense level that we started the game at for a whole 80 minutes. That's the biggest thing."
Morgan is optimistic about the Rebels' chances at making a strong playoff push next season.
"Next year we're really excited about what we're going to be able to do," Morgan said.
