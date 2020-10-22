The West Morgan Rebels close out their season Friday, but the opponent has changed.
West Morgan (2-7) was scheduled to host Rogers for a Class 4A, Region 8 contest. Rogers instead decided to forfeit the game because of COVID-19 concerns.
That left West Morgan head coach Mikel Riggs scrambling Thursday morning for an opponent to play a replacement game.
The result is Spring Garden (7-1) from Cherokee County will be West Morgan’s new opponent. Spring Garden, which is the No. 6 team in Class 2A, received a forfeit for its scheduled game Friday with Southeastern, which was shut down due to a COVID-19 outbreak.
The replacement game does not count on either team’s record.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.