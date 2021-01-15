Drew Phillips is the new head football coach at West Morgan.
The hire became official Thursday at a meeting of the Morgan County School Board.
“West Morgan is a special community,” Phillips said. “The administration has a vision of the culture they want for their program that lines up with what I believe in.”
Phillips, 34, has spent the last seven years as an assistant coach at Athens. He’s been the Golden Eagles’ offensive coordinator for the last two years.
“Coach Phillips came to his interview with a great plan for our football program,” West Morgan principal Keith Harris said. “That really impressed us.”
Phillips is a 2005 graduate of Brooks and later UNA. He was a volunteer coach at Brooks while in college. After college, he was the offensive coordinator at Randolph for three years before moving to Athens.
In Phillips’ two seasons as offensive coordinator, Athens won 15 games and made two playoff appearances while averaging 33.7 points in 2019 and 27.8 points in 2020.
Phillips was selected in December as the Assistant Coach of the Year in Class 6A by the Alabama Football Coaches Association.
— David Elwell
