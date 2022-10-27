TRINITY — Google “Jalen Fletcher” and you discover there are several young men around the country with that name making their mark playing football or basketball.
For West Morgan football fans, there’s just one “Jalen Fletcher” and he stars for the Rebels on Friday night wearing No. 21.
Fletcher is the team's biggest playmaker. He leads in rushing yards with 944 and touchdowns with 14. He’s a big reason why West Morgan (8-1) is enjoying its best season in 20 years.
“We’re fortunate to have several players who are dangerous with the football in their hands,” West Morgan coach Drew Phillips said. “Jalen is something special. He’s talented and self-driven. That’s a great combination.”
The 5-foot-7, 165-pound junior is like a force of energy for his team. Fletcher is strong, fast and durable. He can take a lick and keep on going.
That’s why Phillips nicknamed him “Bunny” in reference to the Energizer Bunny TV commercials.
“He gets hit by five or six players and just hops right up,” Phillips said. “I called him Bunny in practice one day and it stuck, but it’s a great description of how he plays.”
This Bunny specializes in big plays. He’s had a bunch of them this season.
Last Friday, Fletcher went over the 1,000-yard rushing threshold with 181 yards on 11 carries in a 61-0 win over Wilson. That included touchdown runs of 2 and 58 yards. He also had a 61-yard punt return for a score.
In the season opening win over Randolph, Fletcher rushed for 101 yards and a touchdown and also returned a kickoff 85 yards for another score.
In a 49-0 win over Ardmore, Fletcher ran the ball just 11 times but scored four times while gaining 111 yards. He busted loose for 119 yards, including a 69-yard touchdown run, in a 42-0 win over Central-Florence.
“My favorite play is going through the line and seeing grass in front of me,” Fletcher said. “That’s when I take off. I like to run through that grass as fast as I can.”
Fletcher’s favorite play of the season so far happened in the fifth game of the season against Rogers. Both teams entered the region contest undefeated.
West Morgan won 35-16. Fletcher finished the game with 17 carries for 147 yards and two rushing touchdowns. But his biggest play was a 61-yard punt return for a score.
“The return was on to the right and I moved that way, but then I saw it open to my left and I just took off,” Fletcher said.
Anyone who follows area high school football knows that the Fletcher name is pretty prominent this season. There are the Fletcher brothers at Hartselle, receiver Izayah and running back Ri Fletcher.
“We’re not related,” Jalen said.
There’s linebacker LaJaylan Fletcher at Austin.
“Pretty sure we’re cousins because I’ve seen him at family reunions,” Jalen said.
Jalen’s favorite Fletcher is cousin Jacobie who starts in the West Morgan offensive line.
“All my teammates do a great job blocking for me,” Jalen said. “I couldn’t do what I do without everybody’s help. We’re not a one-man team.”
West Morgan closes out the regular season at home Friday vs. Haleyville (6-3), another team headed to the 4A state playoffs. Then it’s round one of the playoffs at home on Nov. 4 vs. Westminster Christian.
“I knew last spring that we had the chance for a special season,” Fletcher said. “I see more good things ahead of us.”
After the initial selected subscription period your subscription rate will auto renew at $12.00 per month.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.