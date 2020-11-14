D200905 WMorgan vs Priceville (copy)
West Morgan's Mikel Riggs has resigned after going 7-23 in three seasons as head coach. [JERONIMO NISA/DECATUR DAILY FILE]

 Jeronimo Nisa

Mikel Riggs has resigned as head football coach at West Morgan.

According to West Morgan Principal Keith Harris, Riggs informed his team this past week that he had resigned.

Riggs went 7-23 in three seasons at West Morgan with no appearances in the Class 4A playoffs. He replaced John Ritter after the 2017 season, when West Morgan went 10-2 and advanced to the second round of the Class 3A playoffs.

Harris said the resignation won’t be official until the next Morgan County School Board meeting. After that the school will begin the search for the new head coach.

