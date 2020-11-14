Mikel Riggs has resigned as head football coach at West Morgan.
According to West Morgan Principal Keith Harris, Riggs informed his team this past week that he had resigned.
Riggs went 7-23 in three seasons at West Morgan with no appearances in the Class 4A playoffs. He replaced John Ritter after the 2017 season, when West Morgan went 10-2 and advanced to the second round of the Class 3A playoffs.
Harris said the resignation won’t be official until the next Morgan County School Board meeting. After that the school will begin the search for the new head coach.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.