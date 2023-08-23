Lay of the land
West Morgan is in Class 4A, Region 7 with Brooks, Central-Florence, Deshler, East Lawrence, Rogers, West Limestone and Wilson.
--
Head coach
West Morgan enters its third season under Drew Phillips. The Rebels are 15-7 with a playoff appearance under Phillips.
--
Last season
West Morgan (10-2, 6-1) finished second in Class 4A, Region 7 and advanced to the second round of the 4A state playoffs.
--
Words to grow on
After a 5-5 season in Phillips' first year, West Morgan had a 10-2 record in 2022.
The Rebels return a lot of key players in 2023 and won't be flying under the radar like they were in 2022.
"We just try to keep tunnel vision and not worry about the expectations of everyone around us," Phillips said. "We appreciate the support we have, but when it gets down to it, what matters is what's in the locker room."
--
Quarterback
Quarterback Braxton Peters is back after being responsible for 18 total touchdowns. It will be Peters' third season as starter and Phillips said that the senior has improved dramatically as a passer.
"He's really stepped up as a passer and I think that's going to help us open up our offense," Phillips said.
--
Offense
Senior running back Jalen Fletcher is back after a historic junior season. In 2022, the second-team Class 4A All-State selection had 2,107 all-purpose yards with 24 touchdowns. He rushed for 17 TDs, had four receiving, returned two punts and one kickoff for scores. He averaged 176 yards per game and 9.6 yards per touch.
Phillips said the team is working on moving him around this year between running back and receiver so he can be even more dangerous in the offense.
Jeremy Strong, a talented player, according to Phillips, will play running back and receiver as well.
Ja'Maury Burgess is back at receiver as is Tiarrius Mosley. Kaylin Daniels will also play at receiver.
Along the offensive line, Wiley Garrison will return at guard, Melvin Carrillo at center and Jacobie Fletcher.
The other spots could go to any number of guys that include Daniel Davis, Krishawn Goode, Maddox Maples, Easton Hutto, Connor Rikard and Zavian Martin.
--
Defense
Along with his role at receiver, Burgess will also start in the defensive backfield. Wes Bradford, a starting safety a season ago, will also be back.
Tyshon Tucker and Shone TapScott will fill roles in the secondary as well.
Ty Jones is back at inside linebacker after an All-State honorable mention season in 2022. Lou Segar returns at outside linebacker as does ShaMarvion Mosely.
Many of the same guys that rotate along the offensive line, will play defensive line as well.
--
Must-see games
West Morgan's game vs. Deshler decided the region in 2022, and will likely again in 2023. That game will take place on Oct. 6 at West Morgan.
The Rebels will open region play at Brooks on Sept. 8.
--
Final word
After a breakout year that saw the Rebels win 10 games and narrowly lose to eventual state finalist Cherokee County in the playoffs, West Morgan is poised for an even bigger season in 2023.
"What is benefitting us is we have a lot of guys that have played in some big games," Phillips said. "I feel like that's going to allow us to play fast, physical and disciplined."
