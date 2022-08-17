--
Lay of the land
West Morgan will be in Class 4A, Region 7 with Brooks, East Lawrence, Rogers, Deshler, Central-Florence, West Limestone and Wilson
Head coach
Drew Phillips will enter his second season at West Morgan. The Rebels went 5-5 in 2021.
Last season
West Morgan (5-5, 3-4) finished sixth in Class 4A, Region 8 and missed the playoffs.
Last three seasons
West Morgan has gone 11-19 with zero playoff appearances under two head coaches: Phillips (5-5) and Mikel Riggs (6-14).
Words to grow on
Despite missing the postseason, Phillips believes overall that 2021 was a major success for his team and a solid foundation was set for the program.
"I think the biggest thing is our guys came together as a team, and really that was our main goal in the first year," Phillips said. "We won some big games and we were just a couple of points away from the playoffs. I think that the taste of winning and competing against good teams was important for our team, to let them see what can be done to continue to work."
Quarterback
Junior Braxton Peters returns at quarterback after starting as a sophomore in 2021.
Peters threw for 378 yards and four touchdowns a season ago in a mostly run-heavy offense. Phillips expects him to take a bigger step in 2022.
Offense
Heading into the 2022 season, the Rebels will have to replace some key players, specifically on the offensive line where they lost four of five starters.
"Marcus Jones and Cam Seals signed to play at the next level and we also lost our center and right guard," Phillips said. "Those guys were instrumental in laying the foundation of what we want this program to be."
Left tackle Eli Bice will be the only returning lineman this fall. The Rebels will look to Melvin Carrillo to take over at center, Wiley Garrison and Dallas Draper at the guard positions and Jacobie Fletcher at right tackle.
What West Morgan lost in linemen, however, it makes up for in returning skill players,
Jalen Fletcher and Connor Dillard return as running back/receiver hybrid players. Fletcher rushed for over 1,000 yards and had 14 touchdowns in 2021.
Ja'Maury Burgess and Harrison Johnson return at receiver, Gavin Walden at fullback and Ty Jones at tight end.
Defense
On defense, the Rebels return nine starters, with Sebastian Pendagraph being the biggest loss.
Toni Townsend and Seth Alexander will return at defensive line, while Jaxon Stutts, Lou Segars, Ashton Garland, Ty Jones will return at linebacker. Jeremy Strong will also play in the front seven.
In the defensive backfield, Wes Bradford, Dylan Draper and Matthew Jones all return,
The defense gave up 25 points per game a season ago, but Phillips expects that number to improve in 2022.
"I think a year in the weight room is going to really show," Phillips said. "We have a chance to be a fast defense."
Must-see games
A four-game region stretch of Brooks, Central-Florence, Rogers and Deshler in September will define the Rebels' season.
Final word
"Reaching the postseason I think is definitely a goal we want to accomplish," Phillips said. "I know it may be cliche, but being the best version of West Morgan football we can be, that's what we're striving for."
