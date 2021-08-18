Lay of the land
The West Morgan Rebels will take the field in 2021 under first-year head coach Drew Phillips.
The Rebels will compete in Class 4A, Region 8 and attempt to end a three-year streak of missing the playoffs after back-to-back appearances in 2016 and 2017.
---
Head coach
Phillips spent the past eight seasons as an Athens assistant following three years on Randolph's coaching staff.
"I was the offensive coordinator at Randolph," Phillips said. "And I coached the secondary. At Athens, I started out as the secondary coach and then moved to (coaching) wide receivers and then became the offensive coordinator."
---
Last season
The Rebels finished 3-7 overall and 3-4 in the region. West Morgan started 1-7, beating Priceville in Week 3, before finishing with wins over Wilson and Rogers. The victory over Rogers was via forfeit.
---
Last three seasons
West Morgan went 7-23 during the previous three seasons (1-9, 3-7 and 3-7, respectively). It was also the school's first three seasons in 4A after moving up from 3A.
---
Words to grow on
"Really just being fundamentally sound," Phillips said of his primary focus in establishing a new foundation for the Rebels. "Defensively getting everybody to the football and offensively ... the little things. Ball security. Blocking."
---
Quarterback
Sophomore Braxton Peters and junior Cameron Schreiber are the candidates to start at quarterback.
"Both bring a lot of leadership skills and, mentally, both of them are very strong," Phillips said.
---
Offense
In the backfield, West Morgan will count on the experience of running backs Cade Alexander, a senior, and Connor Dillard, a junior. Phillips said sophomores Jalen Fletcher and Ja'Maury Burgess will also be in the mix at running back and receiver, respectively. The line is loaded with senior experience with Marcus Jones, Cam Seal, Trevor Morgan and Brady Daniel. Junior Eli Bice is another option.
"We've got a chance to be really senior heavy up front considering these guys do what they're supposed to do," Phillips said.
---
Defense
Alexander will anchor the defense at linebacker. He will be joined by seniors Jones, Daniel Laporte, Daniel Johnson, Owen Coffey, Sebastian Pendegraph and juniors Antonio Townsend, Matthew Jones and Dylan Draper and sophomore Ashton Garland.
---
Must-see games
West Morgan will open at Good Hope on Thursday. The following week will be a home contest against East Lawrence on Aug. 27.
---
Final word
"I think it's going to be a big season this year," Seal said. "I think we'll really surprise a lot of people.
