Lay of the land
West Morgan joins Priceville in moving west to compete with Shoals-area teams in Class 4A. The Rebels will be in Region 8 with Brooks, Central-Florence, Deshler, Priceville, Rogers, West Limestone and Wilson. West Morgan fell to Priceville, 24-22, last season but did not face any of its new region opponents in 2019.
It plays at home against Good Hope (Aug. 20), on the road vs. East Lawrence (Aug. 28) and on the road against Leeds (Sept. 25) for its non-region games. Its region schedule opens with Priceville on Sept. 4 at home.
“Historically speaking, it does hurt not having all of those Morgan County games we had the first two years,” West Morgan coach Mikel Riggs said. “We’re gonna miss those, but it will be neat to go play some people who we haven’t played in a long time.”
Head coach
The Rebels made minor improvements in their second year under Riggs. After going 1-9 two seasons ago, his team went 3-7 last year. Three of West Morgan’s four wins under Riggs have come in region play.
Last season
The Rebels rallied in the back half of the season after losing the first four games, including region losses to Randolph, 32-25, and Danville, 35-8. They then strung together two wins in a row and went 3-3 in their final six games to earn a 3-7 record overall and a 2-5 record in region play.
Last three seasons
A big senior class led West Morgan to its best season of the 2010s in 2017 — the final year with coach John Ritter. The Rebels went 10-2 and made it to the Class 3A playoffs where they beat Holly Pond, 35-0, before losing to Sylvania, 48-21, in the second round. Ritter left to coach Russellville. Riggs took over, going 1-9 and 3-7 in his first two years. West Morgan is 14-18 in the last three seasons.
Words to grow on
“We have a lot of potential because we have a lot of returning players,” Riggs said. “Potential is useless if you don’t tap into it. We want to convince these guys that they can do some things and win some ball games.”
Quarterback
Glavine Segars returns for his third year as starter. The 5-foot-8 quarterback is experienced with the system and Riggs thinks he will be a strong leader for the Rebels.
“He brings confidence to the offense and to his teammates,” Riggs said. “He’s not the biggest or the strongest, but he knows how to compete. His teammates believe he will get the job done.”
Offense
The Rebels return 10 starters with junior running back Adam Lucas leading the way. Lucas rushed for 1,128 yards and eight touchdowns last season. Senior wide receiver Jakobe Griffin also returns to give Segars a big target at 6-foot-4. Riggs also expects the team to be strong up front with multiple multi-year starters, including seniors Elijah Dumas, Evan Newman and Nate Alexander as well as juniors Marcus Jones and Owen Coffey.
Defense
West Morgan will have seven returning starters on defense, but the Rebels lost Tyler Pendegraph, who had 48 tackles with 6.5 for loss last season. Newman and Nate Alexander return on the defensive line. Junior Cade Alexander will lead the linebackers. Senior Drew Bradford, senior Caleb Terry and junior Kaden Cook will be key pieces in the secondary.
Must-see games
West Morgan will face East Lawrence in Week 1 on Aug. 28 for the first time since 2017 when the Rebels won 55-0. The two teams have met 35 times dating to 1979. All but four of the matchups have been non-region games.
“Our kids are already excited about that one,” Riggs said. “When I told the players that game was back on the schedule, they were chomping at the bit to start getting ready.”
Final word
“Our goal is to get to October and play our best football,” Riggs said. “Hopefully, at that point, we will have won enough to make the playoffs. I think this group has a chance to do that.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.