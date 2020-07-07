The opportunity to play NCAA Division I football is taking West Morgan’s Drew Brown to South Carolina.
Brown has signed on as a preferred walk on with Coastal Carolina University. The NCAA Division I Chanticleers compete in the Sun Belt Conference.
West Morgan head coach Mikel Riggs used Brown last season as a blocker on offense at tight end and H-back. He also played on defense.
Coastal Carolina is coached by Jamey Chadwell. The Chanticleers went 5-7 in Chadwell’s first season as head coach last fall.
