TRINITY — It’s not too often that the coach of a team with a losing record is named Coach of the Year.
It’s not too often that a coach can have an impact on a program like Victoria Burleson did at West Morgan.
The Rebels finished with a 23-26 record in Burleson’s first complete season as head coach. From start to finish, they were one of the most improved teams in the area.
West Morgan went from being a team struggling to compete at the start of the season to a team that came real close to advancing to the Class 4A state tournament.
“It took the girls a while to buy in to the program,” Burleson said. “When they finally got their heart and attitude right, I told them they would be successful.
“I also told them that Rome wasn’t built in a day. We might lose a few or a lot, but West Morgan softball was going to get better.”
Burleson knows about successful softball. She was a three-time All-State player at Hatton on three state championship teams.
An early season win over traditional powerhouse Lawrence County was a big step forward. Then came a the Morgan County Tournament in April that saw West Morgan lose its first game but fight back through the loser’s bracket to reach the final vs. Austin.
The Class 7A Black Bears beat West Morgan, 3-1. Austin won the county championship, but West Morgan had a giant dose of confidence.
The Rebels won their area championship and won two games at the North Regional. The two losses were to North Jackson, 3-2, and Rogers, 2-0.
North Jackson and Rogers ended up being the last two teams standing at the 4A state championship. North Jackson, a team West Morgan was three outs away from beating at the regional, won the state championship.
“Coach is always teaching us lessons about life and dealing with adversity,” West Morgan pitcher Abby Lindsey said. “Those lessons finally clicked. We pushed each other to be successful.”
