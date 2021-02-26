West Morgan offensive lineman Eli Dumas has signed to play college football at Point University.
The 6-foot, 240-pound lineman was a Decatur Daily All-Area honorable mention selection. He played for head coach Mikel Riggs at West Morgan.
Point University is located in West Point, Georgia. The Skyhawks are an NCAA Division III program that plays in the Mid-South Conference.
