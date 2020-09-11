TUSCUMBIA — Deshler senior running back Rece Malone is playing football this season for the first time since eighth grade.
A knee injury his freshman year kept him away from the game, so he focused on basketball. On Friday, however, Malone, who chose to play again for his last year in school, was a big part in the Tigers’ running game helping Deshler shut out West Morgan 40-0.
Malone rushed for 71 yards and two touchdowns and hauled in a big 30-yard pass. Overall the Tigers rushed for 219 yards, leaning on the offensive line in executing the Wing-T offense.
After a tough 38-12 loss to West Limestone last week, a game head coach Randall Martin said left the team “embarrassed,” the Tigers took control in a commanding win.
“Their effort this week in practice translated to the game,” Martin said. “We got after them pretty good, and they responded the way we thought they would.”
A trio of running backs in Malone, Malone’s younger brother sophomore Simeon Malone and senior Colson Jeffreys led the way for the Tigers’ offense.
Jeffreys scored on an 80-yard run in the second quarter, and Simeon Malone ran up the middle for a 70-yard touchdown in the fourth quarter.
“It’s just fun when everything comes together,” Rece Malone said. “Everything is clicking. It's just awesome to be out here.”
Malone explained he really enjoys getting to play with his younger brother. While Coach Martin and his senior year were factors in his decision to come back to play, a big reason was to play with family.
Naturally in the Wing-T offense, a lot of players are going to get chances to run the ball. Friday’s win was a good example of how it can be executed at a high level.
“That’s what we want,” Martin said. “You’ve got to be unselfish in this offense. You’ve got to be willing to block, you've got to be willing to carry out your fakes. I thought those guys did a good job of that.”
Malone said he was impressed by how the defense practiced throughout the week, recognizing that they were focused in putting the previous game behind them.
Defensive back Omarius Richardson, linebacker Jaden Easley and Walter Goggins were just a few of the several players consistently bringing down West Morgan players in the backfield. Sophomore Demarion Newsome scored on a 44-yard interception return.
“Our defense works so hard,” Malone said. “They came out here and performed tonight.”
While Martin thought his team cut down a lot of mistakes from a week ago, there is still room to improve, specifically in cutting down on penalties.
Malone said he told his teammates after the game to focus and a play as a team. Now, he hopes to keep it going next week when the Tigers travel to Killen to play Brooks.
“It’s all about our focus,” Malone said. “Keep working to get better.”
