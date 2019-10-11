TRINITY — Maegan Milligan had 12 kills as West Morgan swept Priceville 3-0 (30-28, 25-15, 25-15) in an area volleyball match Thursday.
Allie Bice had eight kills for the Rebels, while Chasity Jenkins added 26 assists. Katelyn McCulloch had 21 digs and four aces.
Abigail Garrison led Priceville with 11 kills. Katrina Rotermund had 10 kills, while Madalyn Owen added 20 digs. Hollee Mason had 26 assists.
West Morgan hosts Athens, Decatur Heritage and Addison in a quad-match next Thursday.
