FLORENCE — Braxton Peters secured a win for West Morgan on the first play of Friday's Class 4A, Region 8 game at Wilson, sacking the Wilson quarterback for a safety and a 2-0 West Mogan lead.
Cade Alexander added an eight-yard touchdown run in the third quarter, and Glavine Segars converted the 2-point attempt to give the Rebels a 10-0 lead that would be the final score.
Alexander finished the game with 61 rushing yards on 18 carries. Connor Dillard led the Rebels' offense with 99 rushing yards on 18 carries.
Segars and Caleb Terry had one interception each for West Morgan, which held Wilson to 195 yards of total offense.
West Morgan (2-7, 2-4) wraps up region play next week against Rogers.
