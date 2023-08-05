TRINITY — West Morgan's Jalen Fletcher can do it all.
In the football movie "Friday Night Lights," the uncle of Boobie Miles, the team's star running back, says of his nephew: "He can spin right, spin left, block, tackle, score the touchdown, snap the ball, hold the snap and kick the extra point. He can fill the Gatorade cooler, walk your dog and paint your back porch."
Unlike Miles, however, Fletcher has the grades as well. With a GPA that sits just under 4.0, Fletcher really is a jack of all trades.
"Nothing surprises me with Jalen," said West Morgan head coach Drew Phillips, who's entering his third season at the program's helm. "I've seen him grow so much each year that I've been here. He was a leader early, and that's because of the way he approaches his everyday life.
"If you go back to last year and look at any big moment, there was Jalen Fletcher. He's a competitor, and he thrives in those situations," Phillips said.
In 2022, Fletcher, a second-team Class 4A All-State selection, had 2,107 all-purpose yards and 24 touchdowns. He rushed for 17 TDs, had four receiving, returned two punts for scores and had one kickoff return for a touchdown. He averaged 176 yards per game and 9.6 yards per touch.
"I felt like I was ready," Fletcher said of his breakout season.
Fletcher played a key role in helping the Rebels achieve a 10-2 record and reach the second round of the state playoffs. Now with the 2023 season just around the corner, Fletcher, who will be a senior, has even higher expectations, both for himself and the team.
"It's exciting to come in every day and see how people have improved. I really think we have what it takes to do something special," he said. "Personally, I want 25-plus total touchdowns. For the rest, y'all will just have to see."
Spectators this fall will likely see Fletcher doing most of his damage from the running back position. He rushed for almost 1,500 yards in 2022.
However, it won't be a surprise if he occasionally lines up elsewhere. Fletcher is being recruited by Division 1 schools as an "athlete" — and for good reason. The dynamic senior has shown the ability to shine anywhere on the field.
The Rebels hope to take advantage of that, throwing opposing teams off balance with the occasional unique formation that can deliver as much stress to a defense as possible.
"He's just a weapon," said Phillips. "Jalen isn't a one-dimensional player. He can play running back, receiver, he's a star on special teams and we've even lined him up at quarterback before.
"For someone to be able to handle that, they have to be strong mentally, and he certainly is. He has a high IQ, and he's like a coach on the field."
Fletcher is excited to show he can be even better than he was in 2022.
"This year we have an even better game plan," Fletcher said. "We're going to be tough for defenses to handle."
This fall one might see Fletcher rush for a touchdown, catch a touchdown and return a punt and/or kick for a score. If he has his way, he'll even throw a touchdown.
"I'm just saying, I'm 1 for 2 passing in my career, and it was a touchdown," said Fletcher.
"Yeah, but wasn't the other one an interception?" Phillips asked.
"We don't talk about that one," Fletcher said.
West Morgan opens the 2023 season Aug. 25 at Randolph. West Morgan's first region game is Sept. 8 at Brooks.
