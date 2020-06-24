It was a no-brainer for West Morgan rising junior Skyler Hutto.
The pitcher and shortstop received a scholarship offer from Alabama last month. He committed to Alabama on June 1 despite having two years of high school left.
“It’s like a dream. Growing up, I was an Alabama fan,” he said. “I just love the coaching staff and everything about the school.”
He said he made the initial connection with Alabama when he went for a camp last year. He got to tour the facilities and meet the coaching staff.
Alabama’s interest in him heated up about a month ago, according to Skyler Hutto’s father and West Morgan baseball coach Matt Hutto. He said his son’s frame — 6-foot-3, 180 pounds — stood out to Alabama’s coaching staff.
“That’s D-1 size. His fastball velocity has picked up this spring, too,” Matt Hutto said. “He still has 20-35 pounds to put on to make another jump.”
He plays for West Morgan alongside his brother, Colby, who is getting recruiting interest from Division I programs and junior colleges. His mother, Alesha, is also the volleyball coach at West Morgan.
Skyler Hutto started playing varsity when he was in eighth grade. He was starting shortstop and second in the rotation as a pitcher.
“He’s a competitor. It didn’t matter the age or the size, he wasn’t intimidated,” Matt Hutto said. “He’s always been a really good player, but he’s just kept growing.”
Skyler Hutto continued to be a big part of the Rebels his freshman season. He earned a record of 7-1 with 54 strikeouts in 40 innings on the mound. He had an ERA of 2.44. He hit for an average of .356.
During his sophomore season, which was cut short because of the COVID-19 pandemic, he went 2-0 with a 0.64 ERA. He had 22 strikeouts in 11 innings. He also had a batting average of .391 with 12 RBIs and 10 runs scored.
“I felt like I was playing really well,” Skyler Hutto said. “It just got cut short, and we didn’t get to see what our full potential was.”
He said his progression physically is what stood out to Alabama when they recruited him. Matt Hutto said his son's been constantly growing since he entered eighth grade and feels he could put on more strength and weight if he wanted to.
“They just told me that they were impressed with me lately,” Skyler Hutto said.
He added that his pitch location is a big strength. He said he has multiple pitches to go to in different situations. His go-to pitch is a classic.
“I just really like throwing fastballs,” he said.
Matt Hutto said his son’s fastball is up over 85 miles per hour.
“(SEC) coaches know that they can add strength, and Skyler’s velocity numbers will keep rising,” he said.
Auburn and Lipscomb have offered Skyler Hutto as well. His dream was to play in the SEC.
When Alabama offered, he said the decision was easy to make.
“I just know this is where I want to go,” he said. “It seemed like the right fit for me.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.