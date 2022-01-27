With all three county tournaments in The Daily's coverage area wrapping up last week, local teams are turning to the postseason.
The regular season will end next week, putting the final touches on seeding for all area tournaments.
Multiple local schools have excellent records so far, and several more are just now hitting their stride.
So, what does the postseason hold for area schools?
--
Morgan County boys poised for success
This season has been kind to Morgan County boy's teams. Danville (19-6), Priceville (17-6), Falkville (17-9) and West Morgan (14-9) have all had strong seasons.
Despite losing leading scorer KJ Melson, Danville hasn't taken a step back. Danville, the Morgan County Tournament champion, will likely win the area tournament, which earns the Hawks a favorable home subregional matchup.
The challenge will come at the regional tournament, where they will have to face either Winfield, last year's Final Four team, or Lauderdale County. Both teams are ranked in the top 5 in Class 3A.
Falkville may have the easiest path to the Final Four with no clear top team in the 2A Northwest.
As for Priceville and West Morgan, the Rebels' main roadblock is area foe Brooks. The Lions have represented the Northwest each of the past two seasons.
For Priceville, the Bulldogs are a top 5 4A team, but so, too, are Westminster-Christian and Jacksonville.
--
How far can Hartselle go?
That's the big question facing the Tigers. With the loss of star Brody Peebles, many assumed Hartselle would take a step back. However, the Tigers have quietly put together a solid season, catching fire late as they now have won eight of their last 11 games.
Any postseason run will start with the area tournament, which will be held at Cullman after Hartselle lost to the Bearcats on Tuesday.
“What I told my guys is it’s a three-round fight," said Hartselle head coach Faron Key. "We won the first, they (Cullman) won the second, now we just need to get to the third round.”
Hartselle will face Muscle Shoals in the first round of the area tournament, while Cullman will face Decatur.
The winner of the area will likely get a manageable game in Clay Chalkville, Gardendale or Mortimer Jordan, while the runner up will have to travel to Pinson Valley.
Key believes the schedule the Tigers have faced has set them up for success starting with the area tournament.
"You build the schedule we build for the postseason," Key said. "The goal at the beginning of the year is to win the area tournament. Give them (Cullman) credit, they've been the best team so far, they're going to host, but hopefully we can go over there in a few weeks and have some success."
--
Final Four repeats?
Three area teams advanced to the Final Four last year, Decatur Heritage's boys, along with Hatton boys and girls.
Could there be a repeat this year?
For Hatton it will be difficult. Both squads lost four of their five starters from the Final Four teams. Hatton's girls have also lost two starters already this season to injury.
Decatur Heritage has seen a slip since being ranked No. 1 in the first basketball poll due to injuries and sickness. The Eagles are getting healthy again to end the season though and, with last year's 1A-4A player of the year Brayden Kyle leading the way, a return to the Final Four is certainly possible.
--
Girls teams playing strong
So far seven local girls basketball teams have at least 14 wins or better, with a few more not far behind.
Hartselle and Priceville are the highest ranked, but each faces a daunting challenge in the postseason: undefeated Hazel Green for Hartselle and Jacksonville for Priceville. Both schools are defending state champs in 6A and 4A, respectively.
The team with the best chance for a postseason run could be Tanner.
Although the Rattlers have yet to crack the top 10, that hasn't stopped them from putting together a 17-4 record. With Hatton being down, the Rattlers could take advantage of a weak 2A Northwest regional, which currently only has one top 10 (Winston County) set to compete in it.
--
One last hurrah for R.A. Hubbard
With the possible closure of R.A. Hubbard, this could be the last season for the Chiefs.
If that's the case, they are attempting to go out on top.
R.A. Hubbard's girls are 12-3 and have been ranked in the top 10 all season, but it's the boys who have made noise in recent weeks. They have won eight of their last nine games and recently won the Lawrence County Tournament. The last time the Chiefs won a county tournament held at Hatton, in 2018, they made it to the Final Four.
“We’re going to see what the cards hold, but I would say a run is possible,” R.A. Hubbard head coach Chris Lewis said. “We’re just going to keep working.”
