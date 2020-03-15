It didn’t become official until late Friday that public schools in the state were going to be shut down because of the coronavirus.
It was evident before the announcement that some schools thought it might be coming. You could tell on social media by the number of photos posted that showed schools celebrating Senior Day with their senior athletes just in case this was the last opportunity.
Doing whatever is necessary to fight coronavirus is the most important thing facing everyone. If that means a lengthy shutdown of schools, so be it. If it means no high school sports until fall or even later, so be it. There’s no question about it.
Still it would be a shame to see the spring sports seasons end with a thud instead of with state championship trophies being held high by smiling athletes.
Some of the area teams are off to great starts. In softball, Austin (No. 4 in 7A) is being led by the hitting of senior Peyton Perkins along with the pitching and hitting of sophomore Kenley Hilleary. Hartselle (No. 5 in 6A) with pitcher Jenna Smith and Hatton (No. 1 in 2A) with pitcher Ashley Berryman both look to be on the road to returning to the state tournament in Montgomery.
Danville (No. 2 in 4A), Falkville (No. 4 in 1A) and East Limestone (No. 9 in 5) are also off to great starts. Danville sent a message Thursday with an 8-3 win over powerhouse Hatton.
In baseball, the lists of area teams that are ranked include Hartselle (No. 5 in 6A), Athens (No. 6 in 6A), West Limestone (No. 3 in 4A), West Morgan (No. 7 in 4A), Decatur Heritage (No. 3 in 2A) and Lindsay Lane (No. 9 in 1A).
Austin is not ranked in Class 7A, but the Black Bears have been playing some exciting baseball with four straight wins, including a walk-off victory over Hartselle on Tuesday.
So what happens if the OK is given to return to school on April 6 and resume the sports calendar?
First, the Alabama High School Athletic Association would need to consider changes for baseball and softball to keep the present playoff format. Teams have to play each of the other teams in their area in a home and away series. Most area series were scheduled to start this week.
The baseball playoffs are scheduled to begin April 17 and 18 for Class 1A-6A and April 24 and 25 for Class 7A. Starting the season back on April 6 would make it difficult to have area champions and runner-ups determined in time to keep those playoff dates. The baseball state finals are scheduled for May 11-16 in Montgomery. The AHSAA would probably prefer not to push it back to allow more time for the baseball season.
Softball’s playoff format has area games determining which school hosts the area tournament that produces an area champion and runner-up for the playoffs. The softball state tournament is May 12-16 in Montgomery.
Maybe baseball could use an area tournament format to decide the two teams that advance. A blind draw could determine the host school for the tournament.
Soccer has a similar predicament with area games. The playoffs begin April 23 and April 24 for Class 4A-5A and Class 6A. It’s April 27 and April 28 for Class 1A-3A and Class 7A. The state tournament is May 7-9 in Huntsville.
Getting into the playoffs for track and tennis would be easier. Track has sectionals on April 24 and April 25. The state meets are May 1 and May 2 for Class 1A-3A and April 30 and May 2 for Class 4A-7A.
Tennis sectionals are April 13-17. The state tournaments are April 20-21. Class 6A is in Montgomery. The others are in Mobile.
All these plans may be tossed out the window depending on what happens with the coronavirus situation. It’s a fast-moving situation that seems to change hourly, and there are a lot of hours before April 6.
Bottom line is that Tuesday may be the end of high school sports for the 2019-20 school year.
