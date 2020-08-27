It’s natural to go to any school and see multiple Michaels, Johns or Wills.
But Wyatt is not a name you run into every day, and two local schools — and longtime rivals — each have one quarterbacking their team.
Wyatt Hurt is the senior signal caller for the Priceville Bulldogs, and junior Wyatt Styles takes the snaps for the Brewer Patriots.
Tonight, they meet on the same field.
“That’s definitely something you don’t see all the time,” said Priceville’s Hurt. “But at the end of the day, they're just another team with another quarterback, so I’m not going to treat them differently because of a name.”
The name of your team’s quarterback has no bearing on the game, unless that quarterback's name is Cam Newton or Tua Tagovailoa. That the quarterbacks of Brewer and Priceville share the name Wyatt may be nothing more than an anecdote, but that doesn’t mean it won’t cross those players' minds.
“I was thinking about it this morning. It’s definitely different playing against another quarterback with the same name as me,” said Styles of Brewer. “I would be lying if I said it didn’t make me want to prove myself a little bit more.”
It’s been 18 years since Priceville fielded its first football team after separating from the Brewer school district. The rivalry has had a big brother/little brother feel to It. The schools have met on 10 occasions, with Brewer holding a 7-3 edge.
That wasn’t the case last year.
Priceville came into the 2019 season with a new coach and a combined 4-26 record in the previous three seasons. They finished the year with an 8-4 record, tied for the most victories in school history, and a trip to the second round of the playoffs.
It was without a doubt the surprise team in the Daily’s coverage area, and possibly all of north Alabama.
“We had to set our goals high, and our goals were to get in the playoffs and win a playoff game,” said Hurt. “But I think it was still a surprise just how successful we were, and it was a definitely a surprise to our opponents.”
“It definitely caught us off guard,” said Styles of Priceville’s season. “I don’t think anybody saw that coming from last year. I think you have to credit the style of football they played. Their offense was so downhill and physical, nobody was prepared for it.”
Some feel that without that shock factor, Priceville may lose a step this fall. It’s up to the Bulldogs to silence those doubters.
“It’s up to us to show everyone we’ve still got it,” Hurt said. “We lost some good seniors, but we’ve filled those spots, and I feel good about what we can do this season.”
They’ll get their first chance tonight against Brewer.
“This is a huge game for us because they are our biggest rivals,” said Styles. “This game will set the tone for the rest of the season.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.