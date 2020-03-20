Boys
Colby Widner
Hartselle
The junior struck out 10 while allowing just four hits in a 5-0 win over Cartersville (Ga.) in the Perfect Game Showcase in Hoover. "Colby works very hard to be the best baseball player that he can be," Hartselle coach William Booth said. "Colby is a role model for our team."
Girls
Karsi Lentz
Hartselle
The sophomore had two home runs and three RBIs in a win over Pell City and a homer and five RBIs in a win over Austin. She also had a pair of RBIs against Cullman. "I knew coming into this 2020 season that Karsi was going to play an important role for our team," coach Christy Ferguson said. "She brings power and athleticism to any position on the field.”
Congratulations to this week’s other nominees. Boys: Austin’s Dakota Peebles, Decatur Heritage’s Maddox Terry and Decatur’s Jacob Fortenberry. Girls: Priceville’s Karli Wade, Danville’s Blayne Godfrey and Falkville’s Kameryn Scales.
