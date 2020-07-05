Shelby Davis is preparing for his third year as head coach at West Limestone, but he sees this season as something more important than just the game of football.
“I know people crave normalcy, and nothing can provide that more in the South than football,” said Davis, 33. “I don’t know what can bring our country back and together better than football in the fall.”
Usually in July football talk is about what is going to happen this season. The COVID-19 pandemic has changed the talk this year to will this season happen.
The Daily took a poll of area high school coaches to see if they thought there would be a season. If they said yes, we asked if they thought the season would start on time. A wide majority of coaches think there will be a season and that it will start on time.
“I am optimistic about the season and feel that we will play a regular season,” Hartselle head coach Bryan Moore said. “Obviously, it will be a little different than before, but we will do what is necessary to allow the kids to play.”
Some coaches are not as sure considering how the pandemic numbers continue to rise.
“As of right now the season looks a little shaky to me because of the rapid increase in cases in the state,” R.A. Hubbard head coach Mac Hampton said. “The football coach in me wants the season to start on time, but in reality it doesn’t seem possible.”
The problem with COVID-19 is that until there is a vaccine it is difficult to slow the spread of the virus that causes it. Scientists around the world are searching for that magic solution, but it won’t come in time for a high school football season that is scheduled to start Aug. 20.
The coronavirus thrives on people in close encounter situations. Unfortunately, that describes the football game on the field and the fans watching in the bleachers.
Morgan County got a dose of what COVID-19 can do to a football program last week. Danville head coach Shannon McGregory tested positive for the virus. The school’s football fieldhouse is closed for 14 days. It will open one week before the first day of official practice on July 27.
Because of the nature of the beast, there’s no clear game plan on how to deal with the situation. Alabama could get closer to one this week. The Alabama High School Athletic Association’s Football and Fall Sports Committees are meeting Tuesday in Montgomery. The Alabama Football Coaches Association is meeting in Montgomery on Wednesday.
The virus knows no city limits, county boundaries or state lines. Many schools in the country could be dealing with the same situation Danville is facing.
Here’s a look at the current situation in other states:
Tennessee: The state of emergency was extended last week through Aug. 29. Full contact practices can’t happen until Aug. 30 with first games happening no earlier than Sept. 18. The Tennessee Secondary School Athletic Association is considering four options for the season. Options range from a seven-game season with four teams from each region advancing to the playoffs all the way to a 10-game season with no playoffs.
Florida: There is discussion of moving the first practice date to no earlier than Aug. 10. That would be two weeks later than previously scheduled. Games for the first week of the season that were scheduled for Aug. 20 would have to be moved or canceled.
South Carolina: Gov. Henry McMaster said last week he will not remove his executive order banning spectator sports until the COVID-19 surge numbers decline.
Arkansas: While smaller group and non-contact football practice continues, Gov. Asa Hutchinson says the COVID-19 numbers need to go down before the state can consider moving high school football to the next level.
Georgia: While other states are considering delays, Georgia is pushing forward. The state association has given the OK for intra-squad scrimmages like 7-on-7 competition to begin next week.
Mississippi: A committee is scheduled to report July 14 on options for fall sports. The options include delaying the start of the fall sports seasons, shortening schedules or switching fall sports to the spring.
One option is flipping fall and spring sports. In Alabama, that would mean a fall with baseball, softball, soccer, tennis, golf and track and field. Those are sports where for the most part social distancing is more practical.
Moving football, volleyball and cross-country to begin in March 2021 could make a big difference for football and volleyball. Perhaps by then the pandemic threat would not be as severe. Maybe there will be a vaccine available that would allow more fans to feel comfortable attending football games. Volleyball matches are often held in crowded gyms.
“I do not believe we should even consider flipping fall and spring sports,” Elkmont head coach Duane Wales said. “This would just add chaos to an already unprecedented challenge to open schools and preserve a level of structure and safety.”
One drawback to flipping the sports calendar is money. The revenue from football season pays a lot of the athletic bills through the school year. Because of the economic downturn due to the pandemic, money will already be tight this year.
“All we can do right now is prepare the best we can within the safety guidelines,” Brewer head coach Geoff Walters said. “Teams that come out of this pandemic ahead will be the ones who can stay united and healthy.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.